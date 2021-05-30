Mark Eaton, 7 foot 4 inch career leader in blocks per game, dead from some kind of bike crash

From Yahoo sports:

Former Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton died following a bicycle crash in Summit County, authorities said Saturday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a call Friday just before 8:30 p.m. MT that an unconscious man was found lying in the road in the Silver Creek Estates neighborhood. The man was determined to be Eaton, a tweet from the agency said.
 
Wow! I saw him play a Cypress College for legendary JC coach Don Johnson, who also developed Swen Nater.

Mark Eaton never played basketball in high school. After he graduated he went to go work at a tire shop
in the city of Buena Park CA. One day Johnson got a flat tire on the way to Cypress College. He stopped
at the tire shop which is about 2 miles from the school. You can imagine how excited he got seeing a
7' 4" guy fixing his tire. He begged him to try out for the team. The rest is history.

RIP Big Fella
 
