Mark Eaton, 7 foot 4 inch career leader in blocks per game, dead from some kind of bike crash

Wow! I saw him play a Cypress College for legendary JC coach Don Johnson, who also developed Swen Nater.



Mark Eaton never played basketball in high school. After he graduated he went to go work at a tire shop

in the city of Buena Park CA. One day Johnson got a flat tire on the way to Cypress College. He stopped

at the tire shop which is about 2 miles from the school. You can imagine how excited he got seeing a

7' 4" guy fixing his tire. He begged him to try out for the team. The rest is history.



RIP Big Fella