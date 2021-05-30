Mark Eaton, 7 foot 4 inch career leader in blocks per game, dead from some kind of bike crash

Crazy Pete
EOG Senior Member
From Yahoo sports:
Former Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton died following a bicycle crash in Summit County, authorities said Saturday.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a call Friday just before 8:30 p.m. MT that an unconscious man was found lying in the road in the Silver Creek Estates neighborhood. The man was determined to be Eaton, a tweet from the agency said.
