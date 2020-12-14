Mark Patterson, simulcast host at Mountaineer Park

Where is he?

No-nonsense commentator will no longer offer his opinions at Mountaineer Park this year.

From track announcer Peter Berry via Twitter: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mark Patterson’s acclaimed handicapping show will not be seen for the remainder of the year.

Any insight?
 
