Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Mass shootout in Wisconsin
Thread starter
railbird
Start date
Yesterday at 4:08 AM
railbird
EOG Master
Yesterday at 4:08 AM
#1
Yesterday at 4:08 AM
#1
railbird
EOG Master
Yesterday at 4:22 AM
#2
Yesterday at 4:22 AM
#2
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1298501182382473216
railbird
EOG Master
Yesterday at 4:27 AM
#3
Yesterday at 4:27 AM
#3
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1298481406226706432
MadTiger
2
Yesterday at 8:09 AM
#4
Yesterday at 8:09 AM
#4
Wrong forum
L
lastyle7
EOG Addicted
Yesterday at 10:16 AM
#5
Yesterday at 10:16 AM
#5
Kenosha is 90% caucasian...
mr merlin
EOG Master
Yesterday at 10:16 AM
#6
Yesterday at 10:16 AM
#6
God bless all involved in this patriotic defense of their city.
railbird
EOG Master
Yesterday at 3:01 PM
#7
Yesterday at 3:01 PM
#7
On Wisconson, 2 less Blue voters
Wade
EOG Master
Yesterday at 3:34 PM
#8
Yesterday at 3:34 PM
#8
overfund the police
R
Rockfish
EOG Enthusiast
Yesterday at 3:44 PM
#9
Yesterday at 3:44 PM
#9
17 year old white guy arrested for the shooting. from illinois.
Dell Dude
EOG Master
Yesterday at 4:00 PM
#10
Yesterday at 4:00 PM
#10
howid
EOG Veteran
Yesterday at 4:26 PM
#11
Yesterday at 4:26 PM
#11
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1298533821923590147
kane
EOG master
Yesterday at 4:37 PM
#12
Yesterday at 4:37 PM
#12
MadTiger said:
Wrong forum
Click to expand...
Not for RailNazi, he runs this place and is free to post whatever he wants, wherever he wants
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Yesterday at 5:29 PM
#13
Yesterday at 5:29 PM
#13
if the dems lose the election the riots will be the reason.... screwing up by letting it go on
C
cheapseats
EOG Master
Yesterday at 6:55 PM
#14
Yesterday at 6:55 PM
#14
MrTop said:
if the dems lose the election the riots will be the reason.... screwing up by letting it go on
Click to expand...
Um. But one small part of the leftist failed agenda. Mueller, Russia, impeachment and so forth.....all loses like Hilda and the left.
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Yesterday at 7:02 PM
#15
Yesterday at 7:02 PM
#15
cheapseats said:
Um. But one small part of the leftist failed agenda. Mueller, Russia, impeachment and so forth.....all loses like Hilda and the left.
Click to expand...
those losses do not mean a thing.. november election means more. Much more. It is a bases loaded situation. All or nothing
C
cheapseats
EOG Master
Yesterday at 7:11 PM
#16
Yesterday at 7:11 PM
#16
Ok, everybody forgot.
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Yesterday at 8:26 PM
#17
Yesterday at 8:26 PM
#17
people worry about money ..if they are working & taxes.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
Top