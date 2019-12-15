Matt Ryan, you idiot

Valuist said: The game should end immediately when the losing lateralling team loses control of the ball. It seems like the defense scores more often than the offense in these desperation, end of game scenarios. Click to expand...

The thing that drives me crazy every time I lose on an end game lateral defensive score is, all the defender has to do is fall on the ball and the game is officially over, by scooping it up and running with it the game is still alive. What if that Eagles defensive player was running with it and a Skins player reaches from behind and strips him, now the ball is still in play and anything can happen. I get it, these guys never get a chance to score a TD, so when they see an opportunity for a scoop and score, they take it, but the smart thing would be to just fall on the ball and the game is over. I'm not positive on this, maybe someone can confirm if I'm remembering this correctly, but I seem to recall several years ago a playoff game Pats at the Chargers, at the end of the game a Charger defender picked off Brady which would have ended the game, but instead of falling down he ran with it, got stripped, and the ball was recovered by NE, who then went on to win the game. If anyone remembers this please post.