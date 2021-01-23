Matthew Stafford - Lions Parting Ways...

Lots of free agents and available guys for trades, I don't know if anyone should give up a top half of the first round pick for a guy in the middle of market contract. It's not a bad contract but it's not some bargain.
He's not going to NE. Matt Patricia just went back there. Detroit should have offered Matt to NE before last year, now NE is closer to rebuilding than they are making the playoffs. There are few offensive weapons on there now.
Now a interesting longshot would be Atlanta. The defense was pretty good, he's a hometown guy, and Ryan is a FA.
