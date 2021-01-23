Matthew Stafford - Lions Parting Ways...

49ers? They have #12 pick.

Patriots? Not Brady, but similar style.
Pats have 15th pick.

Cowboys? #10 pick plus Stafford only 20 mil next two.

Denver? #9 Pick. Need veteran Qb.

It will take a juicy #1
 
Lots of free agents and available guys for trades, I don't know if anyone should give up a top half of the first round pick for a guy in the middle of market contract. It's not a bad contract but it's not some bargain.
 
I agree...guy is top 5 Qb.
Stafford is No Top 5.
Mahomes, Rogers, Brady, Watson, Jackson, Allen, Herbert , Mayfield, Goff.
Prescott, Roethlisberger, Ryan, Burrow.
Top 15.
Yeah, no way is he Top 5. Stafford is between mediocre and good.

In 12 seasons, Stafford was #5 in QB rating in one season, Top 10 in 3 other seasons and mediocre in the other 8.
 
Stafford will appreciate a move from the NFC North.

Or will he?

At first blush, I thought Stafford would benefit from not having to duel Aaron Rodgers twice a season.

But, at the same time, he will miss two games against the Bears and two games against the Vikings, franchises that have struggled at the quarterback position.
 
I see Stafford doing good things in New England or Indy....
He's not going to NE. Matt Patricia just went back there. Detroit should have offered Matt to NE before last year, now NE is closer to rebuilding than they are making the playoffs. There are few offensive weapons on there now.

Now a interesting longshot would be Atlanta. The defense was pretty good, he's a hometown guy, and Ryan is a FA.
 
Lots of free agents and available guys for trades, I don't know if anyone should give up a top half of the first round pick for a guy in the middle of market contract. It's not a bad contract but it's not some bargain.
The contract is a steal. 9 million upcoming, 11 million 22-23. The signing bonuses have all been paid by DET.
 
The contract is a steal. 9 million upcoming, 11 million 22-23. The signing bonuses have all been paid by DET.
That's The Key.

A Good Contract To Take on.
I see Stafford doing good things in New England or Indy....
New England, Indy, Saints.

3 Teams Without QB's.

What's The Deal With Big Ben in Pitt. ?

Hear He Has a Cap Hit/ Salary Next Year of 41 Million.

Ouch !
 
He's not going to NE. Matt Patricia just went back there. Detroit should have offered Matt to NE before last year, now NE is closer to rebuilding than they are making the playoffs. There are few offensive weapons on there now.

Now a interesting longshot would be Atlanta. The defense was pretty good, he's a hometown guy, and Ryan is a FA.
I guess Ryan is a big cap hit next year also, scratch that.
 
