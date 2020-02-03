Mavs +3 2nd half

Really love the Mavs this year. Their role players are capable of stepping up on any night with or without Luka. They play a system that the team buys into. The Pacers on the other hand still try to play like its 1998, with a bunch of above average players minus any systematic approach. Sabonis their best player by far. Oladipo looks to care more about working out his kinks than contributing to the team.



Pacers up 2 at the break but this is again why we know the Pacers will win 55 games this year and not do a thing when games matter



Dallas +3 2nd half