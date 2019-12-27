May I Be FRANK

FairWarning said: What teams are they more likely to play in the playoffs - the T-wolves, Bulls, and Knicks or the 92-34 teams? Click to expand...

FW, are you blind? I didn't think I would be saying this, this early but UniBron is the best team in the LG. AD was missing in one game, LBJ another. The game LBJ missed they got blown out at HM as a 3-point favorite to a team they washed, in Denver. They will smack the living shit out of Denver in the Playoffs, not even worried.13-Klaws is better than us? What fucking game were you watching?