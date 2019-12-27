May I Be FRANK

I Trade Therefore I Am
Vogel....

This dude better get his fucking act together. He is about 10-levels above T-Lue but that ain't hard to do.

Look, LBJ looked like he was 50 but I'm not worried about him, he's a known quantity and he won't play so dumb in the playoffs, Lover Boy, go to the fucking rim and kill them all.

Not Scapegoating but Vogel better start reading the game better and help us out.
 
The opening odds start here
Lakers last 4 losses have been to teams with a combined 92-34 record thus far this season. It's an early bump in the road, but they will turn things around. So you can still be Garth.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Not only do I think by Seasons End UniBron willl clearly be the best team in the LG, I think they are right now. Vogel is concerning me a bit w/ his In Running decisions; that's all.

Garth Brooks?
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
What teams are they more likely to play in the playoffs - the T-wolves, Bulls, and Knicks or the 92-34 teams?
 
The opening odds start here
What if they were going through this funk with 6 games left and yet still fully healthy only vying to grab a #1 or #2 WC seeding? It's too early to be pushing the panic button.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
What teams are they more likely to play in the playoffs - the T-wolves, Bulls, and Knicks or the 92-34 teams?
FW, are you blind? I didn't think I would be saying this, this early but UniBron is the best team in the LG. AD was missing in one game, LBJ another. The game LBJ missed they got blown out at HM as a 3-point favorite to a team they washed, in Denver. They will smack the living shit out of Denver in the Playoffs, not even worried.

13-Klaws is better than us? What fucking game were you watching?
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Let me be clear, UniBron destroys all but Vogel is doing dumb shit that is not helping us. He needs to get his head out of his ass and respond to what is going on in front of him.

You, Me, FW, LBJ and AD would win 50-games in this LG.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
FW, are you blind? I didn't think I would be saying this, this early but UniBron is the best team in the LG. AD was missing in one game, LBJ another. The game LBJ missed they got blown out at HM as a 3-point favorite to a team they washed, in Denver. They will smack the living shit out of Denver in the Playoffs, not even worried.

13-Klaw is better than us? What fucking game were you watching?
I saw the GOAT pass off at the end of the game instead of going to the hoop. I sat the Lakers blow a 15-point lead. The Lakers can have a better record, yet match up poorly with the Clippers.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Other way around.

I can't control Frank's idiocy. Becky and I would have gotten the W, I can't guarantee that but there were headscratching moves made.

UniBron looked terrible in the last few minutes; agreed there.
 
