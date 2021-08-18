Maybe some of you knuckleheads can explain this one for me

Went to an electronics store yesterday and there was a sign that said "CDC guidelines recommend all customers wear masks". While walking I saw people coming out of the store that didn't have one on. Just as I get to the door there is some fucking moron who looked like Railbird blocking the door. This guy wouldn't let anyone in and was screaming "manager!". One guy in his 20s was trying to push this moron away, but he was boxing him out. Almost a fight starting then the manager shows up. Then this fucking moron started yelling at the manager and says "this sign about the mask recommendation is unconstitutional!" I mean he screamed it out. Everyone waiting to get in told the guy to shut the fuck up and get out of the way. But no this guy was blocking the door with his fat ass body and verbally threatening the manager for infringing on "all of our constitutional rights". Finally a security guard showed up from the exit door and basically pushed his ass to the corner like a good hockey check into the boards and we all finally were able to get in and this moron was still screaming.

So all you stupid right people, please tell me what the fuck was he talking about? What constitutional rights are protected from a sign on a private businesses door that recommends, but doesn't require, a mask???
 
Obviously if the store is not enforcing it it's a non issue. On the other hand disobedience to tyrannical mandates up to and including violence should be encouraged.

The fool should have gone to a store that was enforcing it.
 
The same shithead that has zero empathy or sympathy for the Americans trapped in Afghanistan due to the incompetence of the person he elected into office is certainly the same fucking idiot that screams about people not wearing masks parroting the libtarded media claiming it "puts others in danger". LMAO.

You can't make this stupid shit up.
 
The same shithead that has zero empathy or sympathy for the Americans trapped in Afghanistan due to the incompetence of the person he elected into office is certainly the same fucking idiot that screams about people not wearing masks parroting the libtarded media claiming it "puts others in danger". LMAO.

You can't make this stupid shit up.
Typical, this is really all you got. Change the subject and keep being a dumb fuck.
 
Typical, this is really all you got. Change the subject and keep being a dumb fuck.
Yes. All I have is your complete and total hypocrisy.

And the fact that you voted a completely incompetent administration into office that has destroyed every single thing it's touched.

But it's other people that are the dumb fucks. LMAO.
 
Yes. All I have is your complete and total hypocrisy.

And the fact that you voted a completely incompetent administration into office that has destroyed every single thing it's touched.

But it's other people that are the dumb fucks. LMAO.
Incompetent pretty much describes Chump and everyone in his administration. Thank goodness someone snatched away the office from that dumb fuck and his even dumber fuck followers.
 
Solid point, because things are going so well with Biden.

Biden hasn't solved a single problem. He's only worsened every single thing he touched.

Afghanistan
COVID-19
Southern border
Inflation
Gas/energy prices
Debt

On and on and on.

Nobody could do worse than Biden has. Nobody.
 
Solid point, because things are going so well with Biden.

Biden hasn't solved a single problem. He's only worsened every single thing he touched.

Afghanistan
COVID-19
Southern border
Inflation
Gas/energy prices
Debt

On and on and on.

Nobody could do worse than Biden has. Nobody.
gas is world wide / opec.


afghan is biden
southern border is biden - would you expect anything else from dems?
inflation is trump and biden - did you forget the tariffs are still on - china said from the beginning if you put on tariffs the price will go up
debt - both trump who bought military equip and biden giving money away plus infrastructure
 
Because killing the ability to use federal land leases for drilling oil does nothing to supply and doesn't raise prices at all. And oil prices don't affect every single aspect of the production and distribution of goods. Umm. Ok.

The Chinese tariffs have been in place for YEARS. They aren't the cause of runaway INFLATION right now, genius. Commodity prices - including oil, massive stimulus bills, the Fed pumping money into large corporate bank account, lockdown and mask polices that destroy small business competition, the inability to hire people because they're sucking off the teet of the government and sitting on their asses instead of working, etc. are some of the real reasons for runaway inflation. And they're all on Biden.

How many trillions has Biden spent and planned to spend in the last 7 months? Trump's spending wasn't ANYWHERE close to what BIden is doing to the national debt.
 
Because killing the ability to use federal land leases for drilling oil does nothing to supply and doesn't raise prices at all. And oil prices don't affect every single aspect of the production and distribution of goods. Umm. Ok.

The Chinese tariffs have been in place for YEARS. They aren't the cause of runaway INFLATION right now, genius. Commodity prices - including oil, massive stimulus bills, the Fed pumping money into large corporate bank account, lockdown and mask polices that destroy small business competition, the inability to hire people because they're sucking off the teet of the government and sitting on their asses instead of working, etc. are some of the real reasons for runaway inflation. And they're all on Biden.

How many trillions has Biden spent and planned to spend in the last 7 months? Trump's spending wasn't ANYWHERE close to what BIden is doing to the national debt.
infrastructure helps gov't increase GDP


GDP lowest during trump since hoover.. look it up
 
Yeah. 2019 was a real shitty year. Right?

You're going to blame COVID-19 lockdowns on Trump now? LMAO.

Debt doesn't help GDP. Look it up. Careful though. You might actually have to read an economics book on capitalism and comprehend it.
 
Yeah. 2019 was a real shitty year. Right?

You're going to blame COVID-19 lockdowns on Trump now? LMAO.

Debt doesn't help GDP. Look it up. Careful though. You might actually have to read an economics book on capitalism and comprehend it.
the biggest oil consumer is china not the USA. So world oil is up or down by china not the USA.. that is why energy did not do well in july cause china was holding things up by closing their ports cause of covid


you do not trade i could tell that you are a phony..who cannot find gold prices in 1980
 
the biggest oil consumer is china not the USA. So world oil is up or down by china not the USA.. that is why energy did not do well in july cause china was holding things up by closing their ports cause of covid


you do not trade i could tell that you are a phony..who cannot find gold prices in 1980
We don't import oil from China, you fucking dufus. We WERE energy independent before Biden took office in the first place.

Ports in China have absolutely NOTHING to do with the price of oil. Ports being closed in China would REDUCE the demand and lower the price to begin with.

Jesus Fucking Christ. Read a fucking econ book. You are beyond clueless.
 
We don't import oil from China, you fucking dufus. We WERE energy independent before Biden took office in the first place.

Ports in China have absolutely NOTHING to do with the price of oil. Ports being closed in China would REDUCE the demand and lower the price to begin with.

Jesus Fucking Christ. Read a fucking econ book. You are beyond clueless.
they buy the most... we have are own oil doofusssss
 
Totally agree. Its the only way she gets in...his Dementia accelerating and he will step down.
biden or harris either way, obama is the one who is calling the shots along with Claus Shwab, the goal is to destroy white america. athiest obama and his human scum wife. reed hastings and all his satanic hollywood filth.
 
Like I've said a million times, you can invest in a slew of commodities or real estate and you're not going to outpace inflation over the long term.

Gold isn't the only inflation hedge.

Most Septembers don't have 0% interest rates and the Fed pumping billions of dollars into corporate bond markets - filling corporate bank accounts with cash. This administration is hell bent on creating as many bubbles as possible.
 
you and merlin keep betting against Gold


franco nevada ticker : FNV in march was 106


now 147
I've never run down owning gold, I merely mentioned I have a little I purchased in the early 80's that has grossly underperformed. I paid approx $600/oz and it;s now worth $1800, invested anywhere it would be worth far more than that.

My roughly 40 yr time frame should be long enough to properly evaluate it's long term prospects.

Now on the other hand, imagine if I'd bought palladium?
 
I've never run down owning gold, I merely mentioned I have a little I purchased in the early 80's that has grossly underperformed. I paid approx $600/oz and it;s now worth $1800, invested anywhere it would be worth far more than that.

My roughly 40 yr time frame should be long enough to properly evaluate it's long term prospects.

Now on the other hand, imagine if I'd bought palladium?
gold price dec 2015 $1061 ... today $1791




also...joe and the donald running the bill up where you see inflation there could be a move on gold
 
gold price dec 2015 $1061 ... today $1791




also...joe and the donald running the bill up where you see inflation there could be a move on gold
It was about $2000 a yr ago, now it's 1800. You cant just pick numbers like that, not to mention in the last 6 yrs the market has outperformed that 70% gain in gold.
 
not talking about stocks or anything else... just gold
I have no problem with buying some gold just in case, same with bitcoin, but it's not an investment. We're now entering an inflationary stage and no doubt gold will rise, but so will everything else.
 
