Maybe some of you knuckleheads can explain this one for me

Went to an electronics store yesterday and there was a sign that said "CDC guidelines recommend all customers wear masks". While walking I saw people coming out of the store that didn't have one on. Just as I get to the door there is some fucking moron who looked like Railbird blocking the door. This guy wouldn't let anyone in and was screaming "manager!". One guy in his 20s was trying to push this moron away, but he was boxing him out. Almost a fight starting then the manager shows up. Then this fucking moron started yelling at the manager and says "this sign about the mask recommendation is unconstitutional!" I mean he screamed it out. Everyone waiting to get in told the guy to shut the fuck up and get out of the way. But no this guy was blocking the door with his fat ass body and verbally threatening the manager for infringing on "all of our constitutional rights". Finally a security guard showed up from the exit door and basically pushed his ass to the corner like a good hockey check into the boards and we all finally were able to get in and this moron was still screaming.



So all you stupid right people, please tell me what the fuck was he talking about? What constitutional rights are protected from a sign on a private businesses door that recommends, but doesn't require, a mask???