McCoy is not an 8-point downgrade

FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
The combo of Murray and Hopkins pushes moves the line, then the overreaction. Maybe it’s me but I don’t think Murray is all that.
 
ZzyzxRoad

ZzyzxRoad

EOG Dedicated
I really like the Colts today. And the Texans.
I'm thinking about parlaying both money lines together.
No idea how these games will play out. We will see.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
and what is really a special stupid would be to bet on a rusty russ wilson with a bad finger and a washed up coach, and move line 8 pts.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Pete showed a lot of frustration post game.

Pete back to Tommy Trojan would be no surprise.

Hot coeds baby!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top