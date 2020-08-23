The pitcher, not the horse.



Very impressive in his debut for the Indians on Saturday. He's built like Chris Sale (6'5" 165) so the "all arms and legs" can create some deception. I like pitchers who have some degree of deception, as they tend to be discounted by the analytics community, who focus mostly on velocity. But McKenzie isn't lacking in velo either, getting up to about 97 several times. Just looked very effortless, so despite his slight frame, the velocity comes naturally. Final numbers of 6 IP 2 hits, 1 run allowed 10 K's 1 walk. Granted, it came against a weak Tiger offense, but dominating, nonetheless.



We hear about the Dodgers and their development of pitchers, but the Indians have been on a pretty good run over the past 10 years.