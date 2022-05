Looks like Darvin Ham was mostly a benchwarmer on that 2003-04 Pistons team.



Ham played in four of the five Finals games, logging a grand total of seven minutes over four appearances.



At least Ham had rank on 18-year-old Darko Milicic, who also won a ring with that Pistons team.



Darko only played in three of the five Finals games for a total of four minutes.