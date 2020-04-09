Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day historically is reserved to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the United States military.



It is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May.



Here's an idea:



Open up the country following this coronavirus pandemic on Friday, May 22, the start of Memorial Day weekend.



Honor the dead who have fallen from this invisible enemy on Monday, May 25.



Return to work and get back to normal on Tuesday, May 26.



If some companies or states want to wait until Monday, June 1, then so be it.



But point for Friday, May 22.