Memorial Day 2020

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#1
#1
Memorial Day historically is reserved to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the United States military.

It is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May.

Here's an idea:

Open up the country following this coronavirus pandemic on Friday, May 22, the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Honor the dead who have fallen from this invisible enemy on Monday, May 25.

Return to work and get back to normal on Tuesday, May 26.

If some companies or states want to wait until Monday, June 1, then so be it.

But point for Friday, May 22.
 
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
#4
#4
All the "we're all in this together" is getting real old, real quick. Starting to see and hear too much in the statistics arena. You can torture data to get the stat you prefer.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
mr merlin said:
In most areas I would agree, here in mn we cant even golf, but the idiot governor said that courses can still mow the grass , so they're allowing them to spend money on workers but make zero revenue, aint that a daisy?
Click to expand...

Nevada's Sisolak just closed the golf courses yesterday after some people complained. Fortunately, my backyard putting green remains open.
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
#9
#9
I think its going to happen. I'm not a huge fan of Gates but he hinted on the CNBC interview today the country may open up in late May.

But that may not mean everything is opening up.. Doubtful you will have sporting events with fans, or be able to go to a movie theater or casino. And some restaurants may not be allowed, depending on how crowded their seating is.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#14
#14
They have over a month to get there. Let's produce a billion masks and a billion tests and let's go. If we keep up our precautions about distancing and disinfecting where possible, isolate if we are sick and wear masks for the first two months the virus transmission levels will get to extremely low.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#15
#15
Let's soon quarantine only the vulnerable and allow healthy people to run free.

I thought May 1 was a good start date but if we wait until Memorial Day weekend, I suspect all sides (businessmen and scientists) would be satisfied.

The death toll is approaching 17,000 today as we near halftime of the pandemic.

Once we hit 30,000 deaths, let's start making plans to restart the economy.

Fauci once again exaggerated the death toll today when he predicted a possibility of 60,000 deaths.

Eariler this week, there were predictions of 100,000-240,000 deaths.

The models are improving, as they should with more data, but they are still way off.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
#16
#16
John Kelly said:
Let's soon quarantine only the vulnerable and allow healthy people to run free.

I thought May 1 was a good start date but if we wait until Memorial Day weekend, I suspect all sides (businessmen and scientists) would be satisfied.

The death toll is approaching 17,000 today as we near halftime of the pandemic.

Once we hit 30,000 deaths, let's start making plans to restart the economy.

Fauci once again exaggerated the death toll today when he predicted a possibility of 60,000 deaths.

Eariler this week, there were predictions of 100,000-240,000 deaths.

The models are improving, as they should with more data, but they are still way off.
Click to expand...
There can be plans to start the economy now, manufacturing to start.

I wish I had the answer but unemployment of 15-20% wouldn surprise me. I doubt the little guy will survive this, even with an optimistic Memorial Day reboot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top