Men’s PGA Golf Bosses must feel guilty...

This weeks tournament at Colonial is dedicating the 8:46 Tee Time to George Floyd.....As much as I want that cop to get convicted of murder, there is no cause for celebration of Floyd’s life....this is going overboard and I think all sports should rethink their stances..



I can see a correlation of NFL players kneeling for awareness of Black Lives Matter but I think the PGA is going overboard by saying they want to honor his life....maybe they should have worded it better....can’t wait for the player’s responses....