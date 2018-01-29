MGM parking fees going up again this week

EOG Master
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

Circus had free self- parking now its 10...still worth it at 2 or 3 times the price
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

How much is it for guests staying at their hotel? Flat 24 hour rate? in and out privileges?
 
EOG Master
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

Great model. Have games with a house edge between 1.5 to 33 percent & charge them to come in & lose money. Did they steal it from Sportsmemo who charges $300 for the privilege of buying their picks?
 
EOG Addicted
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

THE LAS VEGAS STRIP...........LOL.........ONLY MULES & DONKEYS or super sharp pro's stay there...........WE MOVE ON !!!!
 
EOG Addicted
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

OH BY THE WAY.............are there any deals at wynn womanizer & resort ? ............LOL
 
yisman

EOG Master
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

"This marks the second rate adjustment for MGM since it instituted paid parking in December 2016."
Amazing.
 
2
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

I incorporate all of my prior grousing about these parking fees.

For the hockey games over at T-Mobile, I've been parking at Westgate next door to where I live and taking the monorail down to MGM. A local can get a 20-ride pass for $20, for a buck each way to and from the game. It's a decent hike from the MGM monorail station through MGM and over LVB to T-Mobile. But that's actually a benefit to me at the moment with the extent to which being recalled to federal service has crimped my workouts.

(Believe the Knights I think in association with the transit authority also run shuttle buses for fans from the burbs into T-Mobile.)

But the parking fees, resort fees, etc., etc., etc. have not been a good direction for Las Vegas, particularly for the locals that they had actively courted to come down to the Strip during the most recent recession.
 
TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

TYVM MGM! You have made my choice to stay at The Orleans OR La Quinta on Sahara (near the Red Rock - and Sis) an even better one. GO FUCK YOURSELF - although I'm sure you would want us to pay for that, too.

Only time I go to a MGM Property now is when I Mystery Shop - and I get that parking paid for

Other than that

FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
Mr. Met

EOG Addicted
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

We can all complain until we are blue in the face.

Best way to protest? DON’T GO - hit them in pocket where it counts
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

you got to boycott these places but they know the Super Bowl is the weekend and most people flying in will have no clue till they park in the garage
 
EOG Master
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

winkyduck said:
TYVM MGM! You have made my choice to stay at The Orleans OR La Quinta on Sahara (near the Red Rock - and Sis) an even better one. GO FUCK YOURSELF - although I'm sure you would want us to pay for that, too.

Only time I go to a MGM Property now is when I Mystery Shop - and I get that parking paid for

Other than that

FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
Winky on fire!
 
TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

ChuckyG said:
This affects me very little. When I have to Mystery Shop something at the 4 Tropicana corners I either get it paid for or park at Tropicana. Other than that I rarely spend time on the Strip because when if I am gonna get fucked in my ass I want Dinner and a Movie, first. I don't get that here. So I go to Red Rock (during the day - not at night where table limits are not for me), Suncoast or a few other places near Sis (who lives around the corner from Bishop Gorman). I'd rather spend my money buying Challah bread on Friday's from Great Harvest Bakery on Tropicana/215 or other awesome bakery products they have (Lemon Bars, Monkey Bread, Choc Chip cookies)
 
EOG Master
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

Monthly parking will come out soon to give everyone a better deal. 400-500 seems reasonable
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

mr merlin said:
that will be the end game .....

just think if a person wants to bet he has to buy a tv ,get cable, computer ,maybe a tout or line service, gold sheet, books or magazines , 1% integrity fee and now parking
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

These strip places are raking in the money on parking, resort fee's, etc, and yet their overall profits are not really going up, many of them teetering near bankruptcy. You would think they might figure out that it's not working?
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

mr merlin said:
casino's have big overhead / construction costs so if people do not come in the casino still has to pay out. Best thing is only have 1 place. Not 3 and a big boat like trump did. Trump probably wished he never had 3 of them. He came back but how many don't.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

These places should do what they do at Downtown Disney in Anaheim. That place charges $20 to park but if you spend $20 (combined) at shops in the area you get your parking validated. You get 5 hours free if you go to a "table" dining place or the (soon-to-be torn down) Movie Theater

Vegas should do the same. Charge for parking but offer guests the chance to get it validated if they spend over "$X" amount in the hotel at any shops or dining..........or if they bet a certain amount at the race/sports book. Otherwise asking me to watch CFB/NFL games all Saturday or Sunday is something I won't do.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

winkyduck said:
They dont care about fairness, or treating your customers well, they only care about squeezing as much as they can out of each and every one.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

winkyduck said:
agree
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

Main Street Station going to 8 on weekdays 13 on weekends even for hotel guests I'm assuming other Boyd places are the same
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

blueline said:
People must really hate money there

Can't believe anyone willingly pays these fee's
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

[h=1]Parking Fees and Information[/h]
Daily Parking Rates Monday – Thursday: $8 per 24 hours
Friday - Sunday: $13 per 24 hours
First 30 Minutes: Free Special Event rates vary. Lost tickets will be charged $25. *Special Event parking location.

Bikefest Parking*
Parking for guests who arrive via Motorcycle is available at the Main Street Station, behind the Parking Garage in the open lot under the freeway. See front desk for directions.

Sapphire and Emerald Members
The parking fee is waived for all Emerald and Sapphire members. Visit the B Connected Club with arrival parking ticket and B Connected Card to validate your parking ticket 15 minutes prior to departure.

Ruby Members
Guest slot players may earn 200 base points to earn the Kiosk Free Parking Voucher. Visit the B Connected Club with arrival parking ticket and B Connected Card to validate your parking ticket 15 minutes prior to departure. Valid once per day.

Dining Guests with Minimum Spend
Present parking ticket at time of payment. Must have minimum $20 spend. Valid once per day.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

vegas now big city USA ... parking is cheap in vegas ....try NYC and some others.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

Sounds like with all the parking rising in vegas
punters wave bye bye to 110/100 and
are basically dealing a starting point of 115/100
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

And to think I got a room for a penny about 8 years ago. They had a special that if you lived in Calif, you could get a room for a penny. My co-work saw this and I couldn't get to the computer fast enough. How times have changed
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

blueline said:
They used to validate this and it was free if you walked to the cashiers cage inside the casino. Not sure if this is still the case.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

MrTop said:
I live in NYC. The vast majority of NYC, no, parking is not more than Las Vegas. If you're talking midtown Manhattan, then yes, parking is more expensive there than Vegas. However, midtown Manhattan has a lot more going on than the Vegas strip, where you're paying parking fees for the privilege of losing your money to the house.

Casinos/racetracks should not charge for parking. The takeout is absurd enough as it is without tacking on fees to turn away customers.
 
Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week

The Tropicana at Atlantic City charges like $20 a day or something (free for Copper Club and above, but that requires a lot of action. I'm hours away).

AC is pretty dead and the parking fees are a big turn-off. I'd rather lose the money at the tables.


re: NYC

NYC has extensive buses and a subway system. It's easy to get around using public transit, so driving a car isn't necessary. That's another difference.
 
