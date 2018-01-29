Re: MGM parking fees going up again this week



I incorporate all of my prior grousing about these parking fees.



For the hockey games over at T-Mobile, I've been parking at Westgate next door to where I live and taking the monorail down to MGM. A local can get a 20-ride pass for $20, for a buck each way to and from the game. It's a decent hike from the MGM monorail station through MGM and over LVB to T-Mobile. But that's actually a benefit to me at the moment with the extent to which being recalled to federal service has crimped my workouts.



(Believe the Knights I think in association with the transit authority also run shuttle buses for fans from the burbs into T-Mobile.)



But the parking fees, resort fees, etc., etc., etc. have not been a good direction for Las Vegas, particularly for the locals that they had actively courted to come down to the Strip during the most recent recession.