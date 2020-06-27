Michael Jordan’s five most unbreakable NBA records

kane said: Both records are breakable, but the 41 in a series is easier since it's only a handful of games. Again, there's a difference between hard to break and unbreakable, neither of those Jordan records are unbreakable, hard, but not unbreakable, that's all Topper, I'm done Click to expand...

i thought it was 10 years in a row... he played 17 games one of the years when he came back... so even if we say 10 years total which jordan did... i looked at the players today with afew scoring titles... harden 3 titles currently is 30 years old... too old ......durant 4 titles 31 years old ---too old. &. new leg... nobody is close... so we have to look at the newbie guys...that is still openJordan last year on the bulls is 1998 ---so that is 22 year old record already.. could it happen yes... i bet i die first and i bet could be 50 years maybe longer. For someone to break the record it would be a 33 year old record minimum ...it has to be someone with a lot of drive.. a killer -- i have not seen anyone yet.