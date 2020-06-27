Michael Jordan’s five most unbreakable NBA records

-
Michael Jordan and greatness are simply synonymous. While the GOAT has certainly put up some insane numbers throughout the course of his career, here are five of his most unbreakable records.
5. Only Player To Earn More Money Than His Entire Team
We’re betting you didn’t expect to see a record like this. However, it’s true. Back in 1998, Michael Jordan was earning more than his entire team combined with a salary of $33.1 million. To put it into perspective, not only did his next highest-paid teammates earn $4.56 million in Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc, but Jordan earned more money than what was actually allowed by the salary cap with the aid of some contractual loopholes.
By that regard, it’s hard to see anyone earning more than their entire team in the near future. Michael Jordan was literally paid eight times more than the next highest-paid player.
4. Most Points Per Game In The Finals
Michael Jordan averaged a whopping 41.0 points per game during the 1993 NBA Finals series against Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns. Throughout history, it has only occurred 9 times when a player averaged at least 40 points per game in a playoff series.
Michael Jordan loves to go the extra mile, it’s no surprise he did it 5 times. The only players that come close to this feat are Rick Barry (40.8) and Elgin Baylor (40.6). Given that the runner ups are relatively close, it’s safe to say that the record is still miles away from being broken.
3. Most Points Per Game In NBA History
It’s easy to get dazzled by all the numbers that James Harden puts up nowadays. However, it still doesn’t come close to His Airness. Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game throughout the span of his career. Only Wilt Chamberlain with 30.0 points per game and Elgin Baylor with 27.3 have come close. This speaks volumes of his offensive game with the ability to shoot from anywhere, finish at the rim, produce with high efficiency, and keep it at a consistent level altogether.
2. 10-time NBA Scoring Champion
If you thought numbers 4 and 3 were impressive, number 2 is just bananas. Michael Jordan managed to bag 10 scoring titles throughout his career. Historically, only Wilt Chamberlain has come close with 7 to his name. More recently, Kevin Durant only has 4 as well. Kobe Bryant? 2. James Harden? 2. Therefore, it’s hard to imagine anyone else breaking the mind boggling 10 titles that Jordan carries.
1. Only Player Who Won The MVP, DPOY, Scoring Title In One Season
It’s not all about the points. During the 1987-1988 season, Michael Jordan averaged 35.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. Consequently, he won MVP, DPOY, and the scoring title all in that same season. This is simply extraordinary as it is a testament to his dominance on both ends of the floor. Throughout history, only Hakeem Olajuwon has come close to this feat, only lacking the scoring title in the same season. Nevertheless, it will literally take a once in a generation talent to even relatively come close to what may possibly be the most unbreakable record of them all.
