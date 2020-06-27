Michael Jordan’s five most unbreakable NBA records

Michael Jordan and greatness are simply synonymous. While the GOAT has certainly put up some insane numbers throughout the course of his career, here are five of his most unbreakable records.



5. Only Player To Earn More Money Than His Entire Team
We’re betting you didn’t expect to see a record like this. However, it’s true. Back in 1998, Michael Jordan was earning more than his entire team combined with a salary of $33.1 million. To put it into perspective, not only did his next highest-paid teammates earn $4.56 million in Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc, but Jordan earned more money than what was actually allowed by the salary cap with the aid of some contractual loopholes.

By that regard, it’s hard to see anyone earning more than their entire team in the near future. Michael Jordan was literally paid eight times more than the next highest-paid player.
4. Most Points Per Game In The Finals
Michael Jordan averaged a whopping 41.0 points per game during the 1993 NBA Finals series against Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns. Throughout history, it has only occurred 9 times when a player averaged at least 40 points per game in a playoff series.

Michael Jordan loves to go the extra mile, it’s no surprise he did it 5 times. The only players that come close to this feat are Rick Barry (40.8) and Elgin Baylor (40.6). Given that the runner ups are relatively close, it’s safe to say that the record is still miles away from being broken.
3. Most Points Per Game In NBA History
It’s easy to get dazzled by all the numbers that James Harden puts up nowadays. However, it still doesn’t come close to His Airness. Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game throughout the span of his career. Only Wilt Chamberlain with 30.0 points per game and Elgin Baylor with 27.3 have come close. This speaks volumes of his offensive game with the ability to shoot from anywhere, finish at the rim, produce with high efficiency, and keep it at a consistent level altogether.

2. 10-time NBA Scoring Champion
If you thought numbers 4 and 3 were impressive, number 2 is just bananas. Michael Jordan managed to bag 10 scoring titles throughout his career. Historically, only Wilt Chamberlain has come close with 7 to his name. More recently, Kevin Durant only has 4 as well. Kobe Bryant? 2. James Harden? 2. Therefore, it’s hard to imagine anyone else breaking the mind boggling 10 titles that Jordan carries.
1. Only Player Who Won The MVP, DPOY, Scoring Title In One Season
It’s not all about the points. During the 1987-1988 season, Michael Jordan averaged 35.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. Consequently, he won MVP, DPOY, and the scoring title all in that same season. This is simply extraordinary as it is a testament to his dominance on both ends of the floor. Throughout history, only Hakeem Olajuwon has come close to this feat, only lacking the scoring title in the same season. Nevertheless, it will literally take a once in a generation talent to even relatively come close to what may possibly be the most unbreakable record of them all.
https://clutchpoints.com/michael-jordans-5-most-unbreakable-nba-records/
 
I was a big N.Y. Knick fan those years. I hated when the playoffs came. Had to go thru indiana and then the bulls. No chance beating the bulls. The knicks were always a hall of fame type player away from winning it.
 
MrTop said:
I was a big N.Y. Knick fan those years. I hated when the playoffs came. Had to go thru indiana and then the bulls. No chance beating the bulls. The knicks were always a hall of fame type player away from winning it.
That was the Knicks downfall, no real 2nd option. Riley was the perfect coach to muck it up, it was all he could really do.
 
kane said:
He averaged 41 ppg in the finals one year, that could be broken

He averaged 31 ppg for his career, that could be broken as well

Dumb homer thread
it would be real hard to break the 31 ppg a year career .... too much team basketball today , even the center is shooting 3's .. hard to get a guy like pippen to play 2nd fiddle. One thing is there is way more scoring than 25 years ago. Most of your big stars today..started too late scoring.. The playoff thing could be done in my opinion.
 
[QUOTE="MrTop, post: 7617707, member: 33783"]it would be real hard to break the 31 ppg a year career .... too much team basketball today , even the center is shooting 3's .. hard to get a guy like pippen to play 2nd fiddle. One thing is there is way more scoring than 25 years ago. Most of your big stars today..started too late scoring.. The playoff thing could be done in my opinion.[/QUOTE]

If the title of the thread said "Michael Jordan's 5 hard to break NBA records" it would make more sense, but those two records I posted could be broken, it won't be easy, but it's doable.
 
kane said:
[QUOTE="MrTop, post: 7617707, member: 33783"]it would be real hard to break the 31 ppg a year career .... too much team basketball today , even the center is shooting 3's .. hard to get a guy like pippen to play 2nd fiddle. One thing is there is way more scoring than 25 years ago. Most of your big stars today..started too late scoring.. The playoff thing could be done in my opinion.
If the title of the thread said "Michael Jordan's 5 hard to break NBA records" it would make more sense, but those two records I posted could be broken, it won't be easy, but it's doable.[/QUOTE]




agree everything could be done. It would have to be someone in his early years I would think.... computer bob could nail it better than me... . it is very hard to move a per game average up .... the more games with stats makes it harder to move.... sort of but lesser i think than batting average
 
kane said:
Wilt averaged 30 ppg for his career, so how could someone say a record is unbreakable when second best is only 1 point per game less
wilt came first... we both know that. It played at a time where a team had one main guy. See totals when jordan played.. they were about in the 90's .. now you have 5 guys scoring it is harder to get that from one player... more of a team game than before
 
MrTop said:
wilt came first... we both know that. It played at a time where a team had one main guy. See totals when jordan played.. they were about in the 90's .. now you have 5 guys scoring it is harder to get that from one player... more of a team game than before
I agree it would be harder, but there's a difference between harder and unbreakable
 
kane said:
I agree it would be harder, but there's a difference between harder and unbreakable
how long would it have to go? I bet in our lifetime it won't...It would have to be a different type of coach and losing team to give him a head start.. that would get 5 years only... long way to go...look at the players today... nobody close
 
Topper, I'm not going to argue with you, those two records I posted would be hard to break, but that doesn't mean they're unbreakable. CY Young won 511 games, that record is unbreakable, averaging 41 points in a finals series and 31 per game are both hard to break, but not unbreakable, if you can't see the difference I don't know what else to say
 
kane said:
Topper, I'm not going to argue with you, those two records I posted would be hard to break, but that doesn't mean they're unbreakable. CY Young won 511 games, that record is unbreakable, averaging 41 points in a finals series and 31 per game are both hard to break, but not unbreakable, if you can't see the difference I don't know what else to say
i never said the series
i know cy young cannot be broken

the 31 per game won't happen cause it takes 31 per game over a long stretch in years... you are in your 50's? i am near 60.... we both will be dead. what is the longest streak now ?
 
MrTop said:
that is the series.... I am talking about the 31 per season/..... who is the closest???
Both records are breakable, but the 41 in a series is easier since it's only a handful of games. Again, there's a difference between hard to break and unbreakable, neither of those Jordan records are unbreakable, hard, but not unbreakable, that's all Topper, I'm done
 
kane said:
Both records are breakable, but the 41 in a series is easier since it's only a handful of games. Again, there's a difference between hard to break and unbreakable, neither of those Jordan records are unbreakable, hard, but not unbreakable, that's all Topper, I'm done
i thought it was 10 years in a row... he played 17 games one of the years when he came back... so even if we say 10 years total which jordan did... i looked at the players today with a
few scoring titles... harden 3 titles currently is 30 years old... too old ......durant 4 titles 31 years old ---too old. &. new leg... nobody is close... so we have to look at the newbie guys...that is still open
Jordan last year on the bulls is 1998 ---so that is 22 year old record already.. could it happen yes... i bet i die first and i bet could be 50 years maybe longer. For someone to break the record it would be a 33 year old record minimum ...


it has to be someone with a lot of drive.. a killer -- i have not seen anyone yet.
 
MrTop said:
i thought it was 10 years in a row... he played 17 games one of the years when he came back... so even if we say 10 years total which jordan did... i looked at the players today with a
few scoring titles... harden 3 titles currently is 30 years old... too old ......durant 4 titles 31 years old ---too old. &. new leg... nobody is close... so we have to look at the newbie guys...that is still open
Jordan last year on the bulls is 1998 ---so that is 22 year old record already.. could it happen yes... i bet i die first and i bet could be 50 years maybe longer. For someone to break the record it would be a 33 year old record minimum ...


it has to be someone with a lot of drive.. a killer -- i have not seen anyone yet.
Topper, I'm not talking about leading the league in scoring 10 straight years, I'm saying averaging 31 points per game in a career isn't unbreakable and his average of 41 points per game in a finals isn't unbreakable either
 
