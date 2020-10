Michael Thomas benched by Saints after punching teammate

Saints superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas punched a teammate during a fight at practice this weekend, leading him to be benched for New Orleans’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported Thomas punched safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, according to the outlet.It’s unclear what sparked the altercation.Thomas has been sidelined by an ankle injury since Week 1 and practiced on a limited basis every day for two straight weeks. He was declared questionable ahead of Monday night’s game before the reported altercation derailed any possibility of his return.