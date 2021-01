Almost Allright said: Nice team. Amazing how the basketball team is raking in 5 stars but football can’t due to the “lofty” admission standards. Click to expand...

Never bothered Michigan before, not sure why it does now.They do have a RB coming in named Donovan Edwards. He is basically a Ty Wheatley look-alike. Just dominated in the finals yesterday and would have broke the state finals rushing record but sat out the 4th qtr.