Miguel Mena

John Kelly said: Sad story.



Killed as a pedestrian crossing a highway?



I wonder if he was walking under the influence.



Hmmm... Click to expand...

I saw on another site Mena had gotten out of a Lyft ride, and tried crossing I-64 in the Ville. I remember being in the paddock when he first started riding at Arlington; must’ve been 2003-2004 and he was talking serious trash to other riders. I was a bit taken aback by this unknown apprentice, but he did prove he could ride with over 2000 wins.