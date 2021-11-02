Killed in an accident in Louisville. Not yet 35. Saw him ride at Keeneland this past Saturday.
Jockey Miguel Mena Passed Away at Age 34 Following Pedestrian Accident | | Churchill Downs Racetrack | Home of the Kentucky Derby
