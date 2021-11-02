Miguel Mena

V

Valuist

EOG Master
Killed in an accident in Louisville. Not yet 35. Saw him ride at Keeneland this past Saturday.

Jockey Miguel Mena Passed Away at Age 34 Following Pedestrian Accident | | Churchill Downs Racetrack | Home of the Kentucky Derby

Jockey Miguel Mena Passed Away at Age 34 Following Pedestrian Accident at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Known as the home of the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks, Churchill Downs Racetrack conducts Thoroughbred horse racing in Louisville, Kentucky, during three race meets in the Spring...
www.churchilldowns.com www.churchilldowns.com
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Sad story.

Killed as a pedestrian crossing a highway?

I wonder if he was walking under the influence.

Hmmm...
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
John Kelly said:
Sad story.

Killed as a pedestrian crossing a highway?

I wonder if he was walking under the influence.

Hmmm...
Click to expand...

I saw on another site Mena had gotten out of a Lyft ride, and tried crossing I-64 in the Ville. I remember being in the paddock when he first started riding at Arlington; must’ve been 2003-2004 and he was talking serious trash to other riders. I was a bit taken aback by this unknown apprentice, but he did prove he could ride with over 2000 wins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top