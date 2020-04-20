Mike Curtis, Colt LB, very big name in the early 70’s, dead at 77. HOF from 60’s Willie Davis died a week ago.

William Davis the Packer, not the Dodger.



This info from today:

Baltimore's pro football world lost one of its most iconic figures Monday when linebacker Mike Curtis, a Colts mainstay, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida at age 77.

Curtis was a longtime Memorial Stadium fan favorite known for his hard-hitting style and overall intensity, which earned him the nickname "Mad Dog."

He was involved in two of the most famous plays in Baltimore football history. The first was his interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the final minutes of Super Bowl V, which set up Jim O'Brien's game-winning kick. But he is probably best known for his second signature play – his tackle of a fan, of all things.