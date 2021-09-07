Mike Leach's weekly press conference

sec states dont play 7 on 7 like texas and ca. thats why they dont run routes well, they are fast but not route runners. 330 mark
 
This morning on ESPN Gameday, Lane Kiffin called Coach Leach the best offensive mind in college football.

QB Rogers 44/54, 415 yds, 6TD, 0 INT. Kinda prophetic.
 
Gotta give credit when it's due, that was quite the comeback, I didn't play the game but I needed Miss St to win, I have Auburn Under 7, and coming into the game they were 6-3, they still have to play S Caro and Bama, so losing today was big for me, at this point I wouldn't mind pushing
 
I hope someone asks him about trying to score with a little over a minute left when all he had to do was go into victory formation…Auburn was out of timeouts…two attempts from the two yard line were stuffed…
 
I hope someone asks him about trying to score with a little over a minute left when all he had to do was go into victory formation…Auburn was out of timeouts…two attempts from the two yard line were stuffed…
he doesnt like harsin, he ran it up on him when boise played wazzu
 
