Mike Trout...Mr No Clutch?

I said this for some time and will say it again. And again. And again



Trout can end his career with: 900 Homeruns, 3000 RBI, .400 lifetime average, A WAR of 1,000+, 15 MVP and Gold Glove awards...................



....................yet will NEVER be in the discussion for GOAT if his career has only 3 meaningful games played: Being SWEPT by KC in the 2014 ALDS when the Angels had the best record in the AL



It is very easy to compile stats in meaningless games. PLAY A MEANINGFUL GAME - THEN COME TALK TO ME!



Great Player



BUT



NOT Greatest Ever and not even in the discussion until he plays a meaningful game for the first time since 2014!