Mike Trout...Mr No Clutch?

About this time last year and pretty close to career clutch figs:
Overall wRC+:
192
Clutch: -1.97
Behold, something that Mike Trout doesn't
do better than everyone else.
To be fair, the 27-year-old Angels star's splits
don't look so bad at first:
- Low Leverage: 224 wRC+
- Medium Leverage: 146 wRC+
- High Leverage: 131 wRC+
Moreover, Trout's high-leverage performance is the most extreme example of pitchers giving a dangerous hitter a wide berth. He's walked in 35.1 percent of his high-leverage plate appearances. That's easily the highest rate
among all hitters who've taken at least 30 such plate appearances.
Next to that, however, is just a 6-for-24
showing in his high-leverage at-bats. Included within is just one extra-base hit, and it was a double. For that matter, 25 of Trout's 31 total home runs were hit in low-leverage spots.