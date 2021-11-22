Mike Valenti assessment of the Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns

Very good top of the show.


My question to all, what is your feeling of the Lions playing on Thanksgiving year after year?

Ford Motor is one of the largest sponsors of NFL football, which is why, in part, it goes on.

This was one of Valenti's better rants against Detroit, especially at the end of the segment.

Originally from NYC, he has no ties to Lions football or the area, other than being an alumnus of Michigan State.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!
 
The Thanksgiving game should have been taken away from the Lions a long time ago, at this point it doesn't even matter anymore, the game will get big ratings for the obvious reasons, but if they played this annual game on a Sunday every year, no one would watch it or care
 
The Thanksgiving game should have been taken away from the Lions a long time ago, at this point it doesn't even matter anymore, the game will get big ratings for the obvious reasons, but if they played this annual game on a Sunday every year, no one would watch it or care
I have tickets but refuse to go. I can't even give them away. I went to the Bengals and Eagles games and it was some of the worst football I can ever recall.
 
