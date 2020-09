JK, Mike Valenti became famous after his rant of the MSU vs Notre Dame game played at East Lansing on Sep 24, 2006Valenti is from NY, but went to Michigan St, and like the Lions, he is one of MSU's most outspoken critics as well.Played on national TV during Saturday night, primetime on ABC, MSU, coached by John L. Smith gave up a 17 point lead to ND during a driving rainstorm.It is one of the most epic radio listens ever. Listen to this: