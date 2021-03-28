Milwaukee Bucks roster

The opening odds start here
Looks like the walking wounded with 4 starters out tonight. Yet Knicks are just a 2-point favorite.
 
The Bucks have the wrong Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup.

Big difference between Giannis and Thanasis.

:)
 
John Kelly said:
Of course, the site matters, Jimmy.

Game's in Milwaukee.
So what are you saying? The game opened with the Knicks as a 7 point dog with the defending mvp out. 4 major players swaying the line only 9 points? Where's the respect to the visiting 5th seed?
 
You failed to mention the site of the game in your original post.

That was my main point.

"Only" nine points, you wrote.

That's a big adjustment.

Being a two-point road favorite in Milwaukee is substantial.

What should the price be?
 
Knicks without two starters as well

And lost Mitchell Robinson early broke his foot

I'm a sucker played Knicks - 125 think it was
 
Current score: Knicks 90 Bucks 79 with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter.

A 20-6 run for the Knicks.
 
Heim said:
I'm realizing the Giannis cannot be the focal point of your offense.
I think they have known that a long time, PF is going to score a lot of points and fill a stat sheet, but hard to run an offense through one in crunch time. That's why they had to get Holiday.
 
