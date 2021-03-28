Milwaukee Bucks roster

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Looks like the walking wounded with 4 starters out tonight. Yet Knicks are just a 2-point favorite.
So what are you saying? The game opened with the Knicks as a 7 point dog with the defending mvp out. 4 major players swaying the line only 9 points? Where's the respect to the visiting 5th seed?Of course, the site matters, Jimmy.
Game's in Milwaukee.
I would have played it up to 5. Here's a throat clear for you JK.Final score: Knicks 102 Bucks 96.
I'm realizing the Giannis cannot be the focal point of your offense.