Miracle on Ice (Part II)

Y

yisman

EOG Master
#7
#7
Re: Miracle on Ice (Part II)

Russians win it in OT on the power play.

Three Olympics for Ovechkin, no medals.

They get to ditch him and they win gold.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#12
#12
Re: Miracle on Ice (Part II)

John Kelly said:
The Olympic Athletes from Russia, good for a chuckle.
Click to expand...
In 1992 they were the "Unified Team"

In a related note: I knew that was the last time they would wear CCCP at the Olympics. I made it my #1 goal to buy some CCCP clothing from a Russian/Unified Team athlete. I did that. I bought something for $100 USD which was a FULL YEAR'S SALARY on the Black Market for the Unified member who sold it to me. The last time I got it appraised was about 10 years ago and it was appraised for about $2k and I know that value is only going one way and by now it might be closer to $5k than $2k.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#14
#14
Re: Miracle on Ice (Part II)

michael777 said:
not at surprised you like commie gear Winky
Click to expand...
Seriously? As I said - do you have any idea what that is worth and my R.O.I. on it? It was an investment and it will definitely be one of the very best investments I have ever made. Paying $100 for something that can easily sell for 20x what I paid - right now - is a great investment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top