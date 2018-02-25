John Kelly said: The Olympic Athletes from Russia, good for a chuckle. Click to expand...

Re: Miracle on Ice (Part II)In 1992 they were the "Unified Team"In a related note: I knew that was the last time they would wear CCCP at the Olympics. I made it my #1 goal to buy some CCCP clothing from a Russian/Unified Team athlete. I did that. I bought something for $100 USD which was a FULL YEAR'S SALARY on the Black Market for the Unified member who sold it to me. The last time I got it appraised was about 10 years ago and it was appraised for about $2k and I know that value is only going one way and by now it might be closer to $5k than $2k.