Missouri-Vanderbilt Game Postponed

From stltoday.com:



The Missouri football team's homecoming game scheduled for Saturday against Vanderbilt will be postponed for reasons related to Vandy's depleted roster because of COVID-19 cases, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.



The game is being tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 "due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the league said.



This is the first SEC game postponed for reasons related to COVID-19 but the second straight Mizzou game to be rescheduled. This past Saturday's game against Louisiana State was moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Columbia to avoid any issues from Hurricane Delta.



Vanderbilt (0-3) played Saturday's game against South Carolina with only 56 scholarship players. The SEC's coronavirus protocols allow teams to postpone games if they have fewer than 53 scholarship players available.



Mizzou (1-2) has had its own share of roster challenges with the virus and played without six players in Saturday's win over Louisiana State.

Saturday's game was originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start at Memorial Stadium on SEC Network. When the SEC revised the schedule this fall, it pushed back the conference championship game to Dec. 19 to leave open a universal bye week on Dec. 12 in case teams needed to reschedule a game impacted by the virus.