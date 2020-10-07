Missouri vs LSU location change

The Missouri-LSU college football game is being moved from Baton Rouge, LA, to Columbia, MO, due to Hurricane Delta. The game will still be played this Saturday, October 10, 2020, but kickoff will be at 11:00 am Central time, instead of 8:00 pm central as originally planned for the former LSU home game.



Only book, so far, to post adjusted odds looks to be Fanduel, which move their number from LSU -21.5 to LSU -14.5. The number is now down to LSU -13.5.



The total is now at 54.5 up from the low of 50.5 yesterday -- I'm presuming because of the better weather forecast for mid-Missouri.