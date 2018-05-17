Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard

Re: Mitch Moss and Pauley Howard



Those two have tremendous chemistry together. Excellent show, listen to it every day on the way to work.



As far as piers, when I was in California, I walked to the Santa Monica Pier everyday from the hotel I was staying at, which was a 2 mile walk down Santa Monica Blvd...then from the Santa Monica Pier, I walked to the Venice Beach Pier, and then back. Did that 5 days in a row. Awesome time. Coming back later next month.