Mitch Wilson owner/founder of pickdawgs and sportschatplace dead

Apparantly had a heart attack running on a treadmill.

Wife found him and he wasnt responsive



He was the original youtuber who started doing videos and articles on every game in every sport.

Dominated SEO for matchups



Was a rival for wagertalk and hated the Docs sports team as wade is a lying POS.



I remember when he started the blog cfbchatplace.



I can easily say he was the hardest working man in the sports gambling tout game.



He wore his feelings on his sleeve and has countless videos of calling other services out.



He will be missed