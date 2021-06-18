Originally Posted by musingaway, post: 2234113, member: 52705



It's great that your other friends contracted it and had no issues, but COVID isn't just a problem for each individual to measure for themselves. Without mitigations, it has an exponential rate of transmission. A low-symptom, healthy individual contracting COVID isn't a problem for themselves, but they become a vector for community transmission and that's how things spiral out of control. It isn't people being gripped with fear, it's a rational public health strategy to manage this disease.



-----------



Thankfully mitigation measures - lockdowns, masks, barriers, distancing, etc - were highly effective.