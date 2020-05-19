MJ Is A Little Delusional About One More Year....

No way is anyone signing one year deals to try for another title. I think he's delusional that his greatness supersedes money.

Jordan would have to take a pay cut to sign everybody. He was willing to do that? Pippen, he wanted fair market value, he's

not signing for peanuts for a trophy, they were not giving it to him. Rodman was a FA headache and Kerr was traded. He's lucky

they won so many titles without tilting the salary structure until Jordan's last few years. Cuban won a title, he has all the money in

the world but he broke up the team because he didn't want to pay the big contracts. 6 titles in 8 years will never happen again.



It's not economically feasible.





P.S. So many out there believe he would have made a MLB roster eventually. Really!?