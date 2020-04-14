MJ vs Lebron

Heisenberg said: Can u imagine whiny flopping Lebron try to handle the MJ era when they not only played D but teams like Detroit or NYK would lay a bother out cold? Click to expand...

The problem is, the guys those players would lay out cold were much smaller than they were, back then guys like Charles Oakley, Anthony Mason, and Rick Mahorn were known as enforcers, Oakley is 6'8 225, Mason 6'7 250, and Mahorn 6'10 240, LeBron James is 6'9 250 of chiseled muscle, LeBron is the same size as those guys, they wouldn't be able to beat him up the way they did other players. Had LeBron played back then, he would drive to the basket, those guys would foul him, and LeBron would go to the free throw line, it's not like it was against Jordan who they could beat up and foul hard, Jordan is 6'6 215, of course he's going down hard against those enforcers, he's giving up inches and weight, not LeBron, he's the same size as those enforcers