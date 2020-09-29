MLB Best of 3 Series Is Beyond Stupid

Whose idea was it to make the 1st round of these series best of 3? You play 60 games... and the first round is best of 3? Baseball is the one major sport where even the worst teams would win 40% of their games. Yes some really bad teams might win only 35% but rarely it gets worst than that. The best teams don't win higher than 60% of their games typically... you win 100 games out of 162, that is elite. And if you play 60 games, if you win 60% of your game, you are good. If you win 67% of your games, you are elite. But teams don't win 67% of their games in a 162 game season.... it happens once in a while.





Now you added more teams to the mlb postseason... yet make every series best of 3? That is literally like a must win for game 1 because if you have one bad game, its over if you lose game 2. Basically you better have your top pitchers go at it in game 1 and 2 otherwise, there is no game 3.







I never understood the idea of making it a best of 5 in the opening round as well. The less games you play, the more luck will factor in. And in baseball, the better team isn't going to win more than 60% of the time usually. Yet sure you make it best of 5? That's why it never surprises me when the better team loses in the 1st round because you play 162 games, to make the first round best of 5? Yet here... this is even worst. Best of 3? But the higher rank team get home field when there is no fans which means home field means literally not that much?







It wouldn't shock me if the top teams like the dodgers or rays in both leagues lose in the first round because its a short series. You lose game 1, you are basically in a must win as its an elimination game. Even NHL has it best of 7 in the first round because in hockey, like baseball, its hard to be such a big favorite. But mlb is must worst because the best team isn't going to win more than 67% of their games against another team on average.





The only sport this would make sense for would be like the nba or ncaaf where the odds a much superior team plays a much weaker team... rarely would the weaker team win a best of 3. You go take a team that isa 10 point favorite... they rarely will lose in a best of 3 series. Go have the lakers play a bad 8th team and surely the odds of them losing a 3 game series is much less than dodgers losing to the brewers. Also the nba makes it a best of 7 in the first round which is completely unnecessary because you make it best of 5... it won't matter that much. A much worst team isn't going to get lucky in a 7 game series vs a 5 game series.





MLB is the one sport where the best team isn't going to ever a huge favorite over a another team. How come no one has said anything about this? This is basically like a turbo series. The underdogs all have a chance in this with the way they did first round with best of 3.