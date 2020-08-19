MLB extra inning rule?

I really like starting out each half inning with a runner at second base.

That being said it still took the Twins/Brewers 3 full innings to get a run across.

Really spawned some interesting defensive strategy. When the Twins got Buxton to third the Brewers brought Braun in from right field to play 3b. 5 infielders and thell played in for the bunt.

Twins has executed a safety squeeze earlier in the game.

With all these crazy shifts - absolutely every player needs to learn how to burn the shift with a bunt!
 
