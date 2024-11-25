MLB Hot Stove

The Reds trade Jonathan India to the Royals for Brady Singer, love the trade for Cincinnati, India is a good player and good clubhouse guy, he was well liked by his teammates and will be a good fit for KC, but the Reds really needed to get a starting pitcher, they certainly weren't going after the likes of Buehler, Fried, or Burnes, so the only way to improve their rotation was via trade, Singer and Hunter Greene will now be their 1/2 punch, along with Nick Martinez, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Andrew Abbott, and Rhett Lowder they have a solid, if not spectacular rotation, Matt McClain missed all of last season due to injury, with Elly playing short, McClain can slide over to second base and replace India, arms like Singer's don't hit the market too often, and while I like India, he's replaceable, Singer is young and just coming into his own, not to sound corny, but IMO the Reds front office hit a HR with this deal, the Central is wide open, no Braves, Phillies or Mets, no Dodgers or Padres to deal with, no reason why the Reds can't win a very winnable division, I also love the hire of Francona, and if Elly can cut down on his K's and take his game to the next level, and things fall into place, this team could be a dark horse next year