MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia

Born Gambler
The 2021 MLB Draft will also be relocated.

For the first time ever, the MLB Draft is going to be part of All-Star Game festivities.
 
EOG Master
John Kelly said:
Any predictions on the new site of the 2021 All-Star Game?
That's Joe Biden's call. He is the one that said MLB should move the Allstar game from Georgia.

He also famously said Dumb Dude's mentor, Vladimir Putin is a killer. Gotta love the current president.
 
skinny

EOG Addicted
Mlb fan base not the same as NBA.
NBA fans generally supported the league when it took the all-star game out of Charlotte a few years ago over the transgender nonsense.
Not sure there won't be some backlash over this from baseball fans.
 
EOG Dedicated
John Kelly said:
A 7-7 tie where full-game bets on the side (AL or NL) were refunded but wagers involving the total and run line were honored.
I had to explain to my youngest son who was 12 at the time why a baseball game can end in a tie...needless to say he didn’t get it. The sad part was most of the big stars were on the first thing smoking after the 3rd inning.
 
EOG Dedicated
John Kelly said:
Indeed.

Miserable decision.

Overreaction and a make-good to Fox, I believe.
I agree. As a kid growing up in the 70’s, those All Star games were played for league pride and blood...think Pete Rose taking out Ray Fosse. Unfortunately that era ended and Bud tried to bring some excitement/meaning back to the game but it will never be the same.
 
Valuist

EOG Dedicated
Has anyone ever sat down to watch a game and wondered "hmmm, I wonder what Lucas Giolito's take is on the Georgia voting law?" Or I wonder what Kevin Durant's take is on raising the corporate tax rate to 28%? No normal, sane person would care. In fact, many watch sports to get away from the bullshit that is politics in this country. Why Rob Manfred thinks any of us care what those in the Ivory Towers of MLB's view is on voting in one particular state, shows how narcissistic he is. I hope they completely lose the All-Star game for this year.
 
EOG Senior Member
Sure, move the game from a Democrat-dominated city and a state that just sent two Democratic Senators to Washington, because the state government passed election reform laws.

Makes perfect sense to me.
 
EOG Master
FairWarning said:
Who are the biggest losers in this? Of course the fans who paid big $$$ for season tickets so they could get a AS ticket. Also the service workers who would have made big money with the VIP’s in town.
Blame the racist Republicon Governor Brian Kemp and the Republicon controlled Georgia state legislature for passing the new voter restrictions. Aka Jim Crow 2.0. Then he has the nerve to go on Fox News and lie about the new restrictions. He actually referred to the pushback as the Big lie and of course it's Cancel Culture.

If you know anything about Brian Kemp, he stole the Governor's seat in an election against Stacy Abrams. He oversaw that election as he was the current SOS at the time. He removed millions of minority sounding names from the voter roles and ignored many calls for him to resign as overseer of an election he was competing in. He's about as corrupt as it gets in regards to election legitimacy. Brian Kemp is scum.

Most Americans who care believe in fairness. This type of racist voter suppression will backfire. It already has. Georgia voter suppressive Republicons lost 3 big elections in 2020. Stay tuned for additional backlash.

And as Valuist stated, many don't care about fairness. That's not important to many.
 
EOG Master
hcskip said:
Sure, move the game from a Democrat-dominated city and a state that just sent two Democratic Senators to Washington, because the state government passed election reform laws.

Makes perfect sense to me.
Don't take this personally. You're obviously clueless on this matter. Know more facts about an very controversial unfair racist voter restriction laws sweeping the country before giving your opinion. Start by googling Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon. She's a black state representative that represents over 4 million constituents. Brian Kemp had 3 of his police arrest her for get this, "doing her job". She's been a State Rep for over 20 years. She's a very sweet, peaceful lady. But black. During the arrest she was injured due to 3 big and fat white cops grabbing her arms with unnecessary force in an unorthodox fashion.

Park Cannon. Read up and stay tuned. You're on the wrong side here but you still have time.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk...fter-being-dragged-out-state-capitol-n1262641
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
Bigrunner said:
Don't take this personally. You're obviously clueless on this matter. Know more facts about an very controversial unfair racist voter restriction laws sweeping the country before giving your opinion. Start by googling Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon. She's a black state representative that represents over 4 million constituents. Brian Kemp had 3 of his police arrest her for get this, "doing her job". She's been a State Rep for over 20 years. She's a very sweet, peaceful lady. But black. During the arrest she was injured due to 3 big and fat white cops grabbing her arms with unnecessary force in an unorthodox fashion.

Park Cannon. Read up and stay tuned. You're on the wrong side here but you still have time.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk...fter-being-dragged-out-state-capitol-n1262641
EOG Master
FairWarning said:
Chuck Schumer got punked trying to get the ASG in NY.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378362228005466114
Georgia new law allows the Republican controlled legislatures to remove top election officials from all precincts and replacing them on a temporary basis. Temporarily transferring certification power from an elected democrat overseeing a metro Atlanta precinct with an appointed Republican voter suppressor. It is also removing drop boxes in large numbers. One heavily democratic area is reducing the # of drop boxes from 38 to 8. But the Georgia Repuplicons are all over the media claiming the new law makes it easier to vote. LOL Just like they did in the Jim Crow era.

This is Jim Crow 2.0. During the original Jim Crow, the racist voter suppressors also claimed the laws weren't targeting minorities or suppressing the votes of minorities. And this is exactly what the Republican leadership is claiming all over the media. They are lying again! And the big corps like Coke, Delta, MLB, JpMorgan Chase, have all come out with statements saying its crystal clear these new voter restrictions laws in Georgia are targeting the minority vote and opposite of the Democratic process of allowing every qualified American having the same opportunity to vote.

Jim Crow 2.0
 
EOG Master
FairWarning said:
Chuck Schumer got punked trying to get the ASG in NY.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378362228005466114
Limits on drop boxes, Voter ID required with mail in voting, bans handing out food & beverage.

Here's a great picture of Brian Kemp and the other Republicon racist. 7 white powerful males watching the governor sign a racist voter suppression bill in front of a painting of a plantation.

Painting another pretty picture of the racism in Georgia.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/articl...gia-voter-restriction-law-plantation-painting


"Nobody cares. The big losers are the fans. And the service workers. What is MLB doing?
- Valuist, Fair Warning
 
EOG Master
hcskip said:
Sure, move the game from a Democrat-dominated city and a state that just sent two Democratic Senators to Washington, because the state government passed election reform laws.

Makes perfect sense to me.
Jim Crow was also called election reform by racist like you. It didn't work then and it's won't work today!

Isn't this a pretty racist picture. Governor signing Jim Crow 2.0 with a painting of a plantation in the background surrounded by 6 powerful white republicons while a black state representative is being arrested outside the door to this room for doing her job. Why would the MLB do this? LOL, LOL, LOL

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/articl...gia-voter-restriction-law-plantation-painting
 
EOG Master
NowshesmyRuca said:
^^^ What an incredibly sad life this this poor guy has ^^^
A sad life in a very sad unjust world. Little do you realize how rewarding it is giving racist and idiots a daily beatdown.

Help us out here. Dumb Dude has been promoting 3 of his role models recently.

1. Matty G. - A politician or a sexual predator?

2. Donnyboy - A politician or a Grifter?

3. Derek Chauvin - A cop or a murderer?

Thanks in advance
 
EOG Master
NowshesmyRuca said:
^^^ What an incredibly sad life this this poor guy has ^^^
And it's amazing that you have multiple posters in this thread that don't understand why MLB would do what they did. You don't have to be genius too realize most are Trump humpers, all are anti liberal, and most support Putin and would have supported Hitler.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Bigrunner said:
Georgia new law allows the Republican controlled legislatures to remove top election officials from all precincts and replacing them on a temporary basis. Temporarily transferring certification power from an elected democrat overseeing a metro Atlanta precinct with an appointed Republican voter suppressor. It is also removing drop boxes in large numbers. One heavily democratic area is reducing the # of drop boxes from 38 to 8. But the Georgia Repuplicons are all over the media claiming the new law makes it easier to vote. LOL Just like they did in the Jim Crow era.

This is Jim Crow 2.0. During the original Jim Crow, the racist voter suppressors also claimed the laws weren't targeting minorities or suppressing the votes of minorities. And this is exactly what the Republican leadership is claiming all over the media. They are lying again! And the big corps like Coke, Delta, MLB, JpMorgan Chase, have all come out with statements saying its crystal clear these new voter restrictions laws in Georgia are targeting the minority vote and opposite of the Democratic process of allowing every qualified American having the same opportunity to vote.

Jim Crow 2.0
Some of it I agree with you, especially the boxes and reduced hours. The water thing is a waste of time. Who is suppling the water? I've never seen anyone at a Michigan election passing out water. Good lord, they have 17 days prior to the election to vote - SEVENTEEN. Georgia people can't bring a ID to vote, just a thirst?
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Bigrunner said:
And it's amazing that you have multiple posters in this thread that don't understand why MLB would do what they did. You don't have to be genius too realize most are Trump humpers, all are anti liberal, and most support Putin and would have supported Hitler.
Obviously MLB kissed the sponsors asses and never asked the Braves according to them. Good thing none of them are in China, or it would be just like the NBA.
 
