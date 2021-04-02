MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia

Georgia new law allows the Republican controlled legislatures to remove top election officials from all precincts and replacing them on a temporary basis. Temporarily transferring certification power from an elected democrat overseeing a metro Atlanta precinct with an appointed Republican voter suppressor. It is also removing drop boxes in large numbers. One heavily democratic area is reducing the # of drop boxes from 38 to 8. But the Georgia Repuplicons are all over the media claiming the new law makes it easier to vote. LOL Just like they did in the Jim Crow era.



This is Jim Crow 2.0. During the original Jim Crow, the racist voter suppressors also claimed the laws weren't targeting minorities or suppressing the votes of minorities. And this is exactly what the Republican leadership is claiming all over the media. They are lying again! And the big corps like Coke, Delta, MLB, JpMorgan Chase, have all come out with statements saying its crystal clear these new voter restrictions laws in Georgia are targeting the minority vote and opposite of the Democratic process of allowing every qualified American having the same opportunity to vote.



