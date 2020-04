John Kelly said: Sunday Night Baseball is all about the big markets.



Let's go with 14 teams playing on SNB in 2019.



I sense the second part of the question is a trick question from VALUIST.



I'll guess no team played only once on Sunday Night Baseball.

Pretty close. 16 teams played. Only 10 teams played 2 or more times. Houston, considered one of the most talented teams and playing in the 4th biggest market? One sole appearance. Minnesota? A team that won over 100 games and set a record for most HRs? Not a single appearance. If it seems like its always Red Sox/Yankees, Cubs/Cardinals, Dodgers, Phillies or Braves, it's because it was.