MLS Regular Season Thread

Last night the Portland Timbers football club defeated Orlando City to win the MLS is back tournament. MLS kicks off their regular season tonight in the COVID Cup as the 2 teams disqualified from the tourney due to high numbers of positive tests face off to re-start MLS.



The first round of the MLS is back round robin pool play was filled with low scoring. I think this trend will follow tonight.



FC Dallas/NashvilleSC under 2 1/2

FC Dallas/Nashville SC under 1 first half



The MLS is playing their games in the host city and will allow fans in the stands.