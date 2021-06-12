"Montreal Canadiens request increased capacity for home playoff games"

"Originally Posted by idcloak, post: 7091881, member: 312984
How is this a "failure" when we are one of the most vaccinated countries in the world?
And we will catch up to US in no time.
I much prefer Canada's current 63% at least one dose, rather than US's 51%. Do you know Florida (widely touted as one of the first to fully reopen) currently has 322,000 active cases of Covid, and that's 26x that of Canada!
By tomorrow, we will over take Israel as the number 1 in the world for most percentage of population with at least one dose.


Most people who got 1st dose would probably get the second dose too, our vaccination rate would be way superior to US at the end of the day.
As the plummeting daily case, death count, hospitalization and ICU admissions showed that the delayed second dose is the right strategy, especially now most people can get second shot within 2 to 3 months rather than 4 months."
 
X-Files said:
Who cares? You still need permission from your dictator to go to the bathroom.
 
"Canada vs the US of Ass":

Canada vs the US of Ass

:missingte The lockdowns saved Canada. They just weren't long enough, hard enough or fast enough to get us to where New Zealand or Australia or Taiwan are now. But at least we're not India or Brazil, or even the USA: USA covid deaths: 578,000 (worst on the planet)
www.therxforum.com
 
X-Files said:
Who cares? You still need permission from your dictator to go to the bathroom.
 
X-Files said:
What good are the vaccines doing if you lack freedom?

By the way floridas active case count is not accurate, Most states consider a case active if it's within 10-14 days of onset. Florida has been avg about 12K cases/week, they're real case count is more like 25-35K tops. They obviously dont care about stuff like that anymore, as indicated by their stopping of daily reports, etc. Yesterday they announced they will no longer issue hospitalization reports of any kind. If the pandemic is over none of that matters anymore.
 
The Montreal fans looked like a bunch of goods in the plaza outside the Bell Centre wearing masks during the game. Do they realize they are outside?
 
What good is freedom if you are dead or don't have your health. Canada did a much better job of protecting its citizens health and lives. Soon - very soon - it may be more vaccinated & as open than the USA. Well worth the brief wait to avoid the negative health effects & carnage. Also the US' relative lack of protection may soon cause their situation to degenerate to an - even worse - result than it already has had relative to its northern neighbour.
 
Imagine being a grown man this scared of a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate.

There are women with much bigger balls than this clown.
 
I love the doom and gloom from the experts about falling short of vaccination goals. Oh no, if we dont reach 70%, etc we are setting the stage for another surge, as if people will become unvaccinated, LOL.

there will still be people getting vacinated in july, aug, sept, etc, they'll slowly add a % or two every month or so.
 
The summer surge in Nevada and much of the south started around this time last year.

Indoor weather for us is in the summer. We're supposed to possibly hit a record all-time high temperature next week. We've been consistently above 100 with a few days of reprieve in the middle for a couple of weeks.

Our cases aren't increasing. And I don't see any southern states where they are either.
 
If they try to shut down business and/or schools again, I guarantee it isn't met with the same level of willingness from a significant portion of the population.
 
MonkeyF0cker said:
If they try to shut down business and/or schools again, I guarantee it isn't met with the same level of willingness from a significant portion of the population.
last time they all played follow the leader, that wont happen again. not to mention several states have banned mask mandates under any circumstance already.
 
