"Montreal Canadiens request increased capacity for home playoff games"

"Originally Posted by idcloak, post: 7091881, member: 312984

How is this a "failure" when we are one of the most vaccinated countries in the world?

And we will catch up to US in no time.

I much prefer Canada's current 63% at least one dose, rather than US's 51%. Do you know Florida (widely touted as one of the first to fully reopen) currently has 322,000 active cases of Covid, and that's 26x that of Canada!

By tomorrow, we will over take Israel as the number 1 in the world for most percentage of population with at least one dose.





Most people who got 1st dose would probably get the second dose too, our vaccination rate would be way superior to US at the end of the day.

As the plummeting daily case, death count, hospitalization and ICU admissions showed that the delayed second dose is the right strategy, especially now most people can get second shot within 2 to 3 months rather than 4 months."