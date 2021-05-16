More BetDSI Bullshit!

I placed a Tennis bet (doubles) yesterday- Ram/Salisbury -1 1/2 games in the 1st set.



They win the 1st set 6-4, so I won the bet. Match finished around 12 noon Eastern.



I noticed around 10pm Eastern that the bet still was in "Open wagers" and had not been graded.



I started a chat online asking them why it had not been graded.



During this time, the bet disappears, and I don't see it anywhere.



He then comes back and says my bet was refunded, there was an incorrect line.



I said- what was incorrect about the line, it was very simple, -1.5 games -115 1st set.



He then says, give me a moment, comes back and says that in the description of the bet it said "singles" instead of doubles.



I said, if that's the case and there was a typo in the description of the bet, what does that have to do with the line being incorrect?



He had no answer, but came back and said that the match was listed in the singles section instead of the doubles section.



I said, that is not true, it WAS in the doubles section with the other doubles match. But even if it was true, what does that have to do with anything?



He had no answer and once again told me my bet was being refunded. I told him they free rolled me, as I am assuming if the bet had lost, they would have kept it that way.



The bet was only $50, but that's not the point, total bullshit from BetDSI, glad I took them for 1k on the Preakness. Piss poor operation.