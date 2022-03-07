More Coach K (Mr. Nice guy?)

The story broke the other day by a Coach K biographer, that Coach K told Tommy Amaker

to turn down the Duke job thus all but assuring Scheyer would get it, K's boy.



The reason? Coach K would have more control over the program.



According to his daughter. Coach K became physically ill when he was aware the story

broke. So bad that he couldn't continue the 2H of the Wake Forest game.



He loves all his boys for life is just another Coach K bs.