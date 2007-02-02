More EOG Bash Photos

I realize that these pictures are being posted well after hundreds of others, so there will be a sense of repitition, but nonetheless, I thought some of the people who were at the Atlantis would like to see them -- Kay Culver

 
very nice and as i told Ken - NO WAY IN HELL i miss this in 2008

Nice to see Andrew ready for court - i assume that's why he got dressed up - i would ask about the "props" in the pic - but won't. Andrew said Emma was looking forward to seeing me - my guess is to chew my ass out and i have no clue why (yeah, right!) - but that will have to wait till 2008 - and by that time i know i am OK - because as long as the line is of people wanting to chew my ass out - by the time Emma gets to the front she will forget why she is pissed at me

Pic #5 - takes on new meaning after the whole Steve Irwin thing
 
Trish and New Zealand poster Chance (Trish, there will be two pictures, because I didn't have your e-mail to get them to you -- Kay)
 
Just looked back over my pictures and realized I misspelled repetition in the first post. That's what you get when you are trying to hurry -- Kay
 
