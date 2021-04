Pitts is definitely a game changer, but I wonder if a team will keep him at TE over time. He's not that great blocker and his skill set is much more WR. I think in that context, you'd rather just teach him the WR position at the NFL level so he doesn't take as much contact and gets more open space to make plays. The Calvin Johnson comparisons physically are so close, just makes more sense. With that in mind and the fact that the Falcons may move on from Julio in the not too distant future, picking Pitts is just too obvious.