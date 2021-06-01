Motivational Speech One 2021

Gentlemen,
I don't know about you but quite frankly I'm tired of hearing of how we can't win w/out AD. That is Fake News. The truth is, we can do anything we put our minds too!
We don't have any excuses, we only have each other and we are 5 Fingers of the Hand. It's game on, Gentleman, and after the game, save Monty Williams ass for me!
