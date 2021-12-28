railbird
FACT OF THE DAY
Larry Bird got 67 percent of all the MVP votes
...between the year 1980 to 1989!
Bird literally had 2/3 of all the MVP votes, for a whole decade. He played with Magic, MJ, Kareem, Dr J, Moses etc in those years!
Man, young folks don't know how good prime Bird was
