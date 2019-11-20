My favorite horse and 2020 Derby pick is THREE TECHNIQUE

My favorite horse and Derby pick runs in 10 minutes at AQUEDUCT in RACE 3. #3 Three TECHNIQUE
granted he will be 1 to 5 in this tiny filed of 5
worth a show Bridge Jumer maybe
but have a look at him and we shall see if hes a strong one of Derby Train next year....
Three Technique 4/5 ML
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart Weight: 122.0
