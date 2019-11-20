My favorite horse and 2020 Derby pick is THREE TECHNIQUE

My favorite horse and Derby pick runs in 10 minutes at AQUEDUCT in RACE 3. #3 Three TECHNIQUE

granted he will be 1 to 5 in this tiny filed of 5

worth a show Bridge Jumer maybe

but have a look at him and we shall see if hes a strong one of Derby Train next year....

Three Technique 4/5 ML
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart Weight: 122.0
 
TRU Odds WIN Odds WIN $ % PLC $ % SHW $ %
1 6.38 9/2 9,592 14% 2,305 14% 2,819 5%
2 15.56 21 2,516 4% 1,068 7% 1,151 2%
3 1.19 1/9 48,360 71% 9,780 61% 44,000 85%
4 28.39 35 1,573 2% 733 5% 920 2%
5 8.47 8 5,890 9% 2,240 14% 2,734 5%
6 - SCR - - - - - -
Totals 67,931 16,126 51,624
 
Love the way he runs.

Reminiscent of A.P. Indy with the low head carriage.

Bill Parcells bought the horse as a yearling for $180,000.

Great purchase.

Next possible start is January 1 at Aqueduct in the Jerome Stakes.
 
On what I use he has run faster than par.
Looking at TG he had run
6.25
6.25
9.5

for comparison purposes Maximum Security's first 3 starts were

0.75
6.5
8.25

Tacitus
3.5
8
8

both of those horses making 3rd lifetime start in the 3yo year

early on this horse is a player with all of the usual hurdles ahead of him
 
Jan. 24 Smarty Jones Stakes: Three Technique

A New York maiden and allowance winner, he’s relocated to Arkansas for the winter and could go favored on opening day at Oaklawn Park. NFL Hall of Famer Bill Parcells campaigns him.
 
Steve HAskings started his weekly DERBY dozen at bloodhorse today. One of the great uses of the internet. its fantastic every year. anyway I see at #9 for now he ranks Three Technique

Three Technique Jeremiah Englehart

Mr Speaker—Nite in Rome, by Harlan's Holiday

This would be my future book horse right now. I love everything about this horse, especially the way he moves and his professionalism. His maiden win at Saratoga, going seven furlongs in 1:22 4/5, was one of the most impressive performances of the year. He runs low to the ground and has good extension and fluid action. He ran slow in his most recent score at Aqueduct, but this was just a workout, winning with his ears pricked and the jock looking back. You don’t see a lot of horses inbred to record-breaking Travers winner Honest Pleasure, but this colt is, as well as Damascus. He has been working steadily at Oaklawn Park and looks ready for his all-important stakes debut, which could come in the Smarty Jones Stakes. His next start will tell us a lot about him.
 
Smarty Jones Stakes race at Oaklawn today (just ended) came up Sloppy and is a total bias Speed favored track today.

Still Three Technique took an easy 2nd. Sat 4th early made a nice move on far turn (first time around 2 turns) and could not catch the Easy on the lead speed horse (who is a mud slop specialist Gold Sheet) 10-1 ) down the lane.

Very good prep race for him at this stage in January. took 2nd
 
HAskins weekly bloodhorse Derby dozen. has him 9th again. granted he loves every horse but some good info again..

9. Three Technique Jeremiah Englehart

Mr Speaker—Nite in Rome, by Harlan's Holiday

Other than winning, you couldn’t have asked for a better early Derby prep than his second in the Smarty Jones Stakes. Consider that it was his first time in a stakes, first time around two turns and against talented stakes winners, he had the outside post, it was in the mud on a shortened stretch and speed-favoring track with a stakes-winning speedball loose on the lead, and he was drawing away from the rest of the field. He was striding out beautifully in the stretch, opening 2 1/4 lengths in the final eighth on Springboard Mile winner and Hopeful runner-up Shoplifted, who was two lengths in front of Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) winner Silver Prospector. And I liked the way he galloped out past the winner with his ears pricked. His Thoro-Graph number jumped from an “8 3/4” to a “2 1/2,” making him a legitimate Derby contender already. This was his first big test and he passed on all counts. Now it’s on to bigger and better things. I almost moved him up a spot off this race, but let’s see how Green Light Go runs this weekend. I love the way this colt moves, with that low action and big extension. I still remember Englehart saying on At the Races with Steve Byk last year, “He’s one of those horses that gives you goose bumps when you watch him run.” Nothing has changed, even in defeat. He is still worth playing in the future book and could very well move up a spot or two next week.
 
I was disappointed in Haskins's high praise of Storm the Court.

Rated second on his first two Derby lists of the season?

Storm the Court finished a well-beaten fourth yesterday in his seasonal debut to Baffert-trainee Nadal.

Nadal was 1/5 and Storm the Court closed 3/1.

Haskin did not have Nadal among his Derby Dozen.

Nadal's third start of his career will be the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park in mid-March.
 
closing pool2 2 numbers first number ML second number actual close... Nadal moves to co favorite even with no points


Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2 Horse Morning line odds Final odds 1. Anneau d'Or 30-1 28-1 2. Authentic 15-1 15-1 3. Basin 30-1 39-1 4. Chance It 30-1 39-1 5. Dennis' Moment 12-1 10-1 6. Enforceable 30-1 29-1 7. Exaulted 50-1 99-1 8. Gold Street 30-1 54-1 9. Gouverneur Morris 30-1 32-1 10. Honor A.P. 30-1 24-1 11. Independence Hall 10-1 19-1 12. Max Player 20-1 49-1 13. Maxfield 15-1 13-1 14. Nadal 12-1 8-1 15. Palm Springs 50-1 98-1 16. Premier Star 50-1 99-1 17. Silver State 50-1 50-1 18. Storm the Court 50-1 50-1 19. Structor 30-1 28-1 20. Thousand Words 15-1 16-1 21. Three Technique 50-1 36-1 22. Tiz the Law 8-1 8-1 23. Violent City 50-1 99-1 24. All Other 3-Year-Olds 5-2 2-1
 
Starting to see some similarities between Nadal and Justify.
Close and that seems to be the narrative

Nadal was unveiled Jan. 19 at Santa Anita, while Justify won his bow on Feb. 18. Justify came back three weeks later to dominate a Santa Anita allowance going to two turns. Nadal returned in three weeks to conquer stakes company, though in an elongated sprint.
Whereas Justify went into the Kentucky Derby off three starts, Nadal's schedule allows for a fourth outing in a major prep.
Baffert expects Nadal to stretch out next with Oaklawn Park's March 14 Rebel Stakes (G2), a $1 million race, his likely target.
 
Close and that seems to be the narrative

Nadal was unveiled Jan. 19 at Santa Anita, while Justify won his bow on Feb. 18. Justify came back three weeks later to dominate a Santa Anita allowance going to two turns. Nadal returned in three weeks to conquer stakes company, though in an elongated sprint.
Whereas Justify went into the Kentucky Derby off three starts, Nadal's schedule allows for a fourth outing in a major prep.
Baffert expects Nadal to stretch out next with Oaklawn Park's March 14 Rebel Stakes (G2), a $1 million race, his likely target.
And their off odds were similar (1/9 with Justify and 1/5 with Nadal) in their second career starts.
 
Nadal vs Three Technique in the REBEL on Saturday. Expect a long Rally down the stretch by Three Technique to win a tie breaker at 3-1 or so! we hope. granted they will probably cancel or delay the damn derby somehow and Ill lose my namesake horse. well one at a time! go 3
 
Nadal vs Three Technique in the REBEL on Saturday. Expect a long Rally down the stretch by Three Technique to win a tie breaker at 3-1 or so! we hope. granted they will probably cancel or delay the damn derby somehow and Ill lose my namesake horse. well one at a time! go 3
Andy Beyer's top selection in tomorrow's Rebel Stakes is Three Technique.

I'll root you home, Try3.
 
