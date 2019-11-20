My favorite horse and 2020 Derby pick is THREE TECHNIQUE

HAskins weekly bloodhorse Derby dozen. has him 9th again. granted he loves every horse but some good info again..



9. Three Technique Jeremiah Englehart



Mr Speaker—Nite in Rome, by Harlan's Holiday



Other than winning, you couldn’t have asked for a better early Derby prep than his second in the Smarty Jones Stakes. Consider that it was his first time in a stakes, first time around two turns and against talented stakes winners, he had the outside post, it was in the mud on a shortened stretch and speed-favoring track with a stakes-winning speedball loose on the lead, and he was drawing away from the rest of the field. He was striding out beautifully in the stretch, opening 2 1/4 lengths in the final eighth on Springboard Mile winner and Hopeful runner-up Shoplifted, who was two lengths in front of Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) winner Silver Prospector. And I liked the way he galloped out past the winner with his ears pricked. His Thoro-Graph number jumped from an “8 3/4” to a “2 1/2,” making him a legitimate Derby contender already. This was his first big test and he passed on all counts. Now it’s on to bigger and better things. I almost moved him up a spot off this race, but let’s see how Green Light Go runs this weekend. I love the way this colt moves, with that low action and big extension. I still remember Englehart saying on At the Races with Steve Byk last year, “He’s one of those horses that gives you goose bumps when you watch him run.” Nothing has changed, even in defeat. He is still worth playing in the future book and could very well move up a spot or two next week.