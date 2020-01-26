My Monday blog

Bet the Chiefs this Sunday at your own risk.



This year's Super Bowl is reminiscent of Super Bowl XLVIII when the Seattle Seahawks behind their "Legion of Boom" defense manhandled the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning, 43-8.



Of course, a 35-point beatdown is not likely to take place again.



Though in a game of contrasting styles - San Francisco's punishing defense against Kansas City's finesse offense -- a double-digit victory margin is a real possibility.



The 49ers (NFC West) and Chiefs (AFC West) hail from the same divisions as the combatants in that lopsided game six years ago while the pointspread resides in a similar zone.



Denver closed a 2.5-point choice over Seattle.



The Broncos scored an NFL-record 606 points during the 2013 regular season (a mark that still stands today), yet they failed to score on the Seahawks until the final play of the third quarter.



Seattle mauled Denver from start to finish.



In a game that promised drama and intrigue, Super Bowl XLVIII delivered none.



EOG contributor TheGuesser also compared this year's game with the Seahawks-Broncos clash in early 2014.



He wrote, "Public perception favored Denver but Seattle's defense was special. I doubt Patrick Mahomes chokes like Peyton Manning did, though. Only a great game by Mahomes makes this a competitive game. But he is more than capable of a great game."



And that he is.



Mahomes is the player most likely to author the game-deciding play in Super Bowl LIV.



After all, he's the even-money favorite at Westgate SuperBook to be named Super Bowl MVP.



But he's also the player most likely to commit the game's fatal mistake.



His crafty style, in-the-pocket and especially outside the hashmarks, leads to explosive plays for Kansas City and its crew of big-play threats.



However, San Francisco's defense is not in the business of yielding big plays.



The 49ers led the NFL this season in allowing the fewest plays (6) of 40 yards or more.



Mahomes posted big games this season against some modest competition, but he struggled against stiff defenses in San Diego and New England.



Though it's hard to bet against a rising superstar like Mahomes, as TheGuesser referenced, it's easy to fade Kansas City's leaky defense, a unit that may be exposed as the weak link in the big game.



K.C.'s shaky defense has been over-reliant on an explosive offense to mask its deficiencies this postseason.



The Chiefs allowed head starts of 24 points to Houston and 10 points to Tennessee before rallying past both overmatched AFC foes to land in the NFL's spotlight game.



San Francisco's defense, by contrast, dominated both Minnesota and Green Bay with victories of 27-10 and 37-20 in games that were never close nor competitive.



The 49ers are peaking at the right time and returning to their early-season, fully-healthy form when they raced to an 8-0 start with a defense surrendering only 11 points per game.



EOG contributors RAILBIRD and WINKYDUCK are angling for a first-half wager on the 49ers to take advantage of San Francisco's keen preparation and Kansas City's tardy beginnings.



Not a bad way to go.





KOBE'S GREATNESS.....Most NBA observers agree Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever compete in the NBA.



And Kobe Bryant is the player who most closely resembled "M.J."



Jordan considered Bryant a "little brother."



EOG contributor HEISENBERG was first to post the TMZ report which detailed yesterday's tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.



We later learned Kobe Bryant, age 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, GiGi, were among nine people who died on impact.



Kobe's hoop greatness went beyond God-given talent.



The secret to his success was to improve over time by adding a different element to his already-fabulous repertoire every offseason.



That's a lesson for all of us.



Never be content with the status quo, always look for ways to improve your lot in life, whether it's physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.



And here's a winning idea for the NBA to honor the life and times of the late Kobe Bryant: Change the league's logo from the silhouette of Jerry West to the shadowed outline of Kobe Bryant.



Odds are that Jerry West, who treated Kobe like a son, would agree to the change.



And you can bet Michael Jordan would endorse the new logo to honor his kid brother.