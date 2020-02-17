My Monday blog

Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks?



This child of the 1970's is learning Spanish (Español) while spending the next 60 days (sesenta dias) in beautiful (hermosa) Costa Rica.



I've always admired others who are bilingual and now I'm striving to join that worldwide club.



Studies claim more than half of the world's population is able to speak more than one language.



My Spanish vocabulary is building to approximately 500 words but my ultimate goal is to speak like a Latin American native.



After all, is someone truly speaking English if they're speaking broken English?



I think not.



I've mastered short phrases like Pura Vida, Todo bien and Tuanes.



That's Pure Life, All's good and Awesome.



I've been told 1,000 Spanish words account for more than 85% of all spoken Spanish.



Once my vocabulary strengthens, the next step is to speak in full sentences.



Easier said than done.



Through observation, I have an understanding of Costa Rican culture.



The people here are gentle and friendly.



Costa Rica does not support a national military (the army here was abolished in 1948) which corresponds to the passive nature of its people.



The country's laid-back attitudes lower tension and stress levels, but also reduce power and productivity.



A recent conversation with a Costa Rican business owner underscores the priorities of the local population.



JK: Hola!



Pablo: Hola!



JK: How's your business going?



Pablo: So-so. But I'm happy.



The above conversation would never take place in the States.



No one in America is conditioned to be happy with mediocre business results.



Americans need to reset their clock and their expectations when they arrive in Costa Rica.



One United States ex-pat told me, "Nine o'clock here means 10 o'clock. They call it 'Tico Time.' If a Tico tells you that something will get done mañana, it doesn't mean it will get done tomorrow, it merely means it will not happen today."



I've also witnessed carefree attitudes on the playgrounds of Costa Rica.



La Sabana Metropolitan Park is the country's largest and most significant urban park located in the capital city.



The state-run public recreation area, created in 1977, is considered by some to be "the lungs of San Jose."



It is positioned at the west end of the city's bustling business district, adjacent to National Stadium (Estadio Nacional) and a stone's throw from one of the largest bookmaking operations (BetCris) in the world.



A large man-made lake at La Sabana Park is surrounded by soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, an outdoor track and a gymnasium.



Like most Latin American countries, soccer is Costa Rica's most popular sport with cycling, surfing and combat sports battling for the country's runner-up spot.



Neighboring countries Panama and Nicaragua love the sport of baseball, but for some reason, Costa Ricans never gravitated to America's pastime.



(Ironic sidenote: For a country with little or no connection to Major League Baseball, Costa Rica is home to a Rawlings factory that annually produces more than two million hand-stitched baseballs, about half of which make their way to MLB ballparks)



My basketball-playing experience with young Costa Rican kids (ages 8-12) reinforced my view of the country's nonchalant attitude toward competition.



In a game of three-on-three basketball to a score of five, two young kids (niños) wanted to rest in the shade with the score tied at two.



Another one called for a water break (He cried, "Agua! Agua!") when the score reached 4-3.



Surprisingly, none of the players on the winning team cheered when the final basket was recorded.



Imagine these undersized Costa Rican boys competing against trained American kids whose well-heeled parents are cheering from the sidelines as highly-paid coaches with access to first-class facilities bark out orders during cutthroat competition.



It now makes perfect sense that more than 20,000 U.S. expatriates, many of them retirees, call Costa Rica their adopted home.



After years of working hard and saving for tomorrow, they're choosing to opt-out of America's rat race.



The relaxed lifestyle in a tropical climate compares favorably to the hectic American goals of married life with a house for the kids, a school for the kids and tuition for college.



Obtaining an education, acquiring a solid work ethic and earning a good living in the United States is the advantage play.



But upon retirement, enjoying life in a tropical paradise is the preferred choice.



Talk about getting the best of both worlds.