My Monday blog

It's March Madness of a different sort.



Coronavirus and its corresponding disease (Covid-19) brought the sporting world to a screeching halt last week --- and for good reason.



Why risk community spread of a deadly respiratory illness by hosting crowds of 20,000 screaming fans in packed arenas during a global pandemic?



After all, the fast-spreading coronavirus is already responsible for more than 6,500 deaths worldwide.



And the death toll will climb higher by the day.



With no approved vaccine for coronavirus, aggressive containment and mindful mitigation is the only prescription to flatten the rising curve of confirmed cases.



The lucrative NCAA men's Division I basketball tournament has been canceled while the NBA, NHL and MLB have temporarily suspended their respective seasons.



Those in charge of operating the famed Boston Marathon and The Masters, originally slated for early April, have wisely rescheduled their annual competitions for September.



Historically, athletic events have held an important place in American life, providing moments of emotional escape from the concerns and pressures of everyday life.



But now the coronavirus outbreak has canceled or postponed treasured sporting events and large gatherings of all sorts like school, concerts, conventions and prayer services.



The health crisis is quickly becoming an economic crisis because "business as usual" no longer is usual.



Basketball Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley was one of the first to call for the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.



I suspect a 21-year-old Charles Barkley may have had a different take on the situation.



Life experiences often change our worldview and the outspoken Barkley has a long history of contradictory viewpoints and controversial statements.



Today's version of Charles Barkley, age 57, recently observed a self-imposed quarantine after suffering from fever and nausea during a quick trip to New York.



Last week, Barkley skipped an in-studio assignment at TNT studios and instead participated in a phone interview from his home in Atlanta.



Sir Charles is looking out for Sir Charles and his self-preservation instincts should be applauded.



Some people credit Barkley for his tell-it-like-it-is style while others criticize his loose-lip approach.



Barkley arrived in the national spotlight more than 30 years ago by promoting a tough-guy image on the NBA hardwood and serving as a barroom bully after the games.



He infamously threw a flagrant elbow to the chest of the skinniest player on the Olympic basketball team from Angola, a third-world, war-torn nation, a squad hopelessly overmatched in the 1992 Summer Games.



Barkley was portrayed as the anti-Michael Jordan despite being close friends with the six-time NBA champion.



Nike enjoyed the best of both worlds in the early 1990's when simultaneously promoting Michael Jordan ("Be Like Mike") and bad boy Charles Barkley ("I am not a role model").



Like Nike or any large corporation, Barkley selfishly recites what is best for him and his bottom line.



"Looking out for yourself" is a message Barkley frequently espouses.



And there's nothing wrong with a self-reliant and self-centered approach, especially in this Age of Victimhood and Viral Infections.



Besides, how do you expect to help others if you cannot help yourself?



In these uncertain times where the enemy can be lethal and invisible, Barkley's announcement and decision to self-quarantine and take cover for a 48-hour period may be the smartest thing he's ever said and done.