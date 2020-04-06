MY Monday Blog

I finally decided to start a Blog. I will be putting out a new entry every Monday. It will cover a wide array of topics. EXCEPT Politics. For obvious reasons. People can leave comments and all will sty and even replied to as long as they are not dealing with Politics. If you want to do that here - I'd rather you not - but if you insist go ahead. Just know I will not comment or acknowledge anything you say.
Week 1: https://erikschuman.blogspot.com/2020/04/silence-is-deafening.html
